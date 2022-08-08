Read full article on original website
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
Napheesa Collier returns from maternity leave to make season debut in Lynx's important win over Dream
On May 25, just 10 and a half weeks ago, Napheesa Collier gave birth to her daughter, Mila. On Sunday night, she was back on a basketball court and in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Lynx as they beat the Atlanta Dream, 81-71. As to be expected, Collier was...
Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy
A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Aces spoil Sue Bird's retirement party, topple Storm 89-81
SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided — maybe hoped — this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she’s called home the past two decades. “I don’t really have that ‘Mamba Out’ moment,” Bird said referencing Kobe Bryant’s retirement speech. “I just want to say I love you, thank you so much and I’ll see you in the playoffs.” The day set aside to honor Bird and her career with the Seattle Storm was slightly soured when the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 89-81 win on Sunday. A’ja Wilson scored 29 points and Kelsey Plum added 16 including a key 3-pointer in the final minute. But the result didn’t take away from the three hours where Storm fans, WNBA fans and the city of Seattle said thank you to Bird for her career as the face of the franchise. The largest crowd in Storm history packed Climate Pledge Arena honor Bird for her career as one of the best women’s basketball players ever.
A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart among WNBA players in 2022 MVP race
The WNBA regular season is quickly coming to a close and before we know it, postseason play will be in full swing. Around the same time, the league will award one player with the honor of most valuable player. This year’s race has played out as expected -- with A’ja...
Wings star Arike Ogunbowale out past first round of playoffs?
The Dallas Wings will be without All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale for the rest of the WNBA regular season and the first round of the playoffs. Now, there are questions as to how long she could be out after that. The Wings announced Tuesday that Ogunbowale underwent surgery in Philadelphia to...
WNBA Power Rankings: Teaira McCowan leads Wings into playoffs; Sky still on top heading into final week
A few weeks ago, the Dallas Wings were on the ropes. They had lost 13 of 19 games to fall out of the playoff picture, were dealing with a string of injuries and had a difficult schedule down the stretch. There was a real chance they would miss out on the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Sparks players sleeping in airport highlights WNBA travel issues
Last season, the WNBA fined Joe and Clara Wu Tsai $500,000 for having the audacity to book a private charter jet to fly the New York Liberty players between games. You know, exactly how every NBA and major college basketball team flies between games — that’s a violation in the WNBA. Players have to fly commercial and if some teams have charter flights it’s seen as a competitive advantage.
Dallas clinches playoff berth behind Mabrey's career-high 31
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 31 points, Teaira McCowan had 16 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 86-77 on Monday night to clinch a playoff berth. Dallas (17-16), which has won five straight games for the first time since the 2018 season, can clinch the sixth playoff spot with a win over the Liberty on Wednesday. New York (13-20) fell a game behind Phoenix for the final playoff spot despite an incredible second half by Sabrina Ionescu. She scored 32 points for New York, one shy of tying her career-high. Ionescu scored 18 of her points in the third quarter, including a four-point possession with a three-point play and a technical free throw. Mabrey scored the first four points of the fourth quarter for a 67-64 lead and Dallas never looked back. Mabrey’s third 3-pointer of the game, to set a career-high for points, gave Dallas a 79-71 lead.
