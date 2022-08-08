After years of designing offices, Stacy Thorwart took her talents to renovate her Wynnewood home. She now owns her own design firm. For most of her working life, Stacy Thorwart designed oﬃces. When she and her husband bought a Wynnewood house in need of updates, she became her own client in a new venture designing lovely, livable residential interiors. There’s seldom an ideal time for tackling a major renovation. Thorwart had a toddler and a baby on the way. The COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, creating a shortage of labor and materials. Delivery of a custom feature window was delayed, setting back the project three months. “But it was worth the wait to keep the design intact,” she says.

WYNNEWOOD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO