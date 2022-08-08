Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
Police find man shot to death at a Santa Fe park
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of opening fire inside an ART bus. According to the criminal complaint, Alan Salazar is seen with a shotgun inside the bus Monday afternoon. Police say he shot through one of the glass doors, then shot at a seat, destroying it. The bus driver said he was a regular […]
Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muhammad Syed came here from Afghanistan six years ago, but it didn’t take long for him to rack up a criminal record in New Mexico. Syed has been arrested for battery and domestic violence dating back to 2017. On Tuesday, his wife and daughter said he’s not responsible for the murders. “I […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Son of suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men also in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The son of Muhammed Syed, the man arrested in the murder of two of the four Muslim men in Albuquerque, has also been arrested. He is facing charges in connection to giving afalse address when purchasing guns last summer. Maiwand Syed, also known as Shaheen Syed is in custody after a special […]
Roswell couple accused of stealing over $20,000 worth of items
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested 40-year-old Jessie Miller and 36-year-old Angela Paz. The pair are accused of multiple burglaries and stealing more than $20,000 worth of items. Police say the pair burglarized three businesses in a three-week span; two vehicle repair shops and a salon. On June 23, the pair burglarized a customer’s mobile-boutique […]
A Man Has Been Arrested In The Shooting Deaths Of Two Muslim Men In New Mexico
Police said they believe the suspect may be involved in the homicides of the two other Muslim men, but they are still working on those cases.
Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flash flooding from the burn scars near Mora made low water crossings deadly. That was the case for one man who was killed while trying to make it across a raging river. Now the driver of that truck is charged with killing him. Burn scars caused by the state’s largest wildfire and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
Video shows thief squeezing through window, stealing six guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We’re getting a better look at the burglary of Calibers Gun Shop. A new video shows how the thief got inside and made off with more than six thousand dollars worth of firearms. Surveillance video shows how a thief squeezed through a tiny window, but he made one big mistake that made it really easy to figure out who he was.
KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s
Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
fox34.com
Driving into flood waters leaves one dead, one in jail in New Mexico
GUADALUPITA, New Mexico (KCBD) - John Vasquez, 30, of Guadalupita, NM is in jail after leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Benjamin Torres, 64, also of Guadalupita. At around 2:30 p.m. on August 7, a pickup truck driven by Vasquez drove into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Suspect Detained After 4 Muslim Men Are Killed in New Mexico in Slayings Police Believe Are Connected
Update: On Tuesday, Albuquerque Police Chief Ray Schultz announced on Twitter that authorities have detained the driver of a vehicle "believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque." According to Schultz, the suspect "is our primary suspect for the murders." Police in Albuquerque, N.M.,...
everythinglubbock.com
Homicide could be connected to other Muslim shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced they would be holding a press conference regarding the recent murders of three Muslim men in Albuquerque. And now, a fourth Muslim man has been killed following a shooting Friday night. Police say this deadly shooting is extremely similar to...
KOAT 7
Armed robbery at popular cookie shop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rude Boys Cookies, a New Mexico staple in the heart of Albuquerque, was at the hands of mercy Thursday night. Rude Boys Cookies co-owner, Michael Silva, said his employees were nearly robbed at gunpoint shortly before closing. The robbery was caught on surveillance camera. “Just before...
Pedestrian dead in crash just east of Central and Coors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to vehicle verses pedestrian crash in the area of Central Ave. and 59th St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. APD says when officers arrived they found one person who had died from their injuries. Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian fled the scene. […]
FBI looking for ‘bundled-up bandit’ accused of robbing a bank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque police are asking for assistance identifying a man they are calling, “the bundled-up bandit.” Officials say he robbed the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning. Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed […]
One dead in Mora County after driving onto flooded road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal incident Sunday night in Mora County. Police say a vehicle drove onto a flooded road on NM 434. The victim has not been identified. Police say the investigation is still ongoing. No other information about the incident has been released at this time.
everythinglubbock.com
APD identifies vehicle of interest in homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials held a press conference Sunday to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Friday night, the fourth killing of a Muslim man since November happened in the area of Grand and Truman NE. The victim was ambushed and shot – just like the other three victims. APD has launched an online portal where people can submit anonymous tips relating to the murders.
BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
Comments / 0