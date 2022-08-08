Read full article on original website
Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development
AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday
AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
Hadley board backs affordable housing plans
HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
Headstone restoration project underway at Amherst’s 18th-century West Cemetery
AMHERST — Perhaps best known as the final resting place of Emily Dickinson, the Belle of Amherst, the West Cemetery is undergoing a renovation this summer to improve two areas, including the section where some Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War are buried. Contractors from Ludlow Memorial...
Granby's Dufresne Park Playground to temporarily close
GRANBY – The Selectboard unanimously voted to temporarily close the playground at Dufresne Park until repairs can be made to make it safer for children and families. During their Aug. 1 meeting, the board received feedback from Building Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Carriere who brought in an independent party to assess the conditions of the playground. Carriere expressed that muany of the issues found with the playground area come from the foundation on which it sits.
New Great Barrington DPW Superintendent hired
Great Barrington — The town has announced that it has hired Housatonic resident Joe Aberdale as the town’s new Department of Public Works Superintendent. According to a news release issued by town publicist Ellen Lahr, Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure.
Hadley Select Board OK’s water main project
HADLEY — A project to install a new 10-inch water main along a section of South Maple Street from the Norwottuck Rail Trail to Mill Valley Road is moving forward. The Select Board recently voted 3-0 to appropriate $448,000 for the work to replace the aging water line that has been the subject of complaints from residents in that section of Hadley.
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
Historic home to make 8-hour move in Hadley
HADLEY — An 80-year-old home at the southwestern edge of the University of Massachusetts campus will be moved from 164 Sunset Ave. to a Hadley site next week. Amherst developer Barry Roberts, who will be constructing a 17-unit townhouse development at the corner of Sunset and Fearing streets, across from the Southwest Area of UMass, told the Select Board last week that the relocation of the two-story home will begin Aug. 9 at 10 p.m.
As North Common rehab nears, discussions underway about removing Merry Maple tree
AMHERST — For nearly a half-century, the Norway maple tree at the center of the North Common has served as the focal point of the Merry Maple celebration that kicks off the holiday season. But its time may soon come to an end as the town prepares to undertake an extensive renovation of the common.
Emily Dickinson Museum to reopen Aug. 16 in Amherst
AMHERST — The Emily Dickinson Museum, shuttered since COVID-19 arrived in March 2020, will finally reopen Aug. 16 following major restorations to the Dickinson Homestead. It’s been a long haul for museum staff, who developed many new online programs during the pandemic and also oversaw extensive work on the Homestead, originally built in 1813, that’s been done to return the house to the way it looked in the mid 19th century, when the Belle of Amherst wrote her poetry.
South Hadley welcomes pickleball to Buttery Brook Park
The sport of pickleball, that started in 1965 on Bainbridge Island just off the coast of Seattle, Washington, has now landed in South Hadley. Four pickleball courts are now officially open at Buttery Brook Park, the result of a private fundraising efforts and a lot of dedication. “What I love...
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review
AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
Road projects in Palmer begin Monday
The Palmer Department of Public Works will be working in several locations this week for different road projects.
Roaming with the dinosaurs: Beneski Museum a popular destination since reopening in June
AMHERST — Drawers filled with various objects, including bones, minerals and other artifacts, were waiting to be discovered as Olivia DiPiero got onto a stool and pulled their handles to reveal what’s inside. “I love history,” said Olivia, 8, a Florence resident visiting the Beneski Museum of Natural...
Nice time for cool, cool art: Local galleries feature a range of work in August
Summer heat getting you down? One good way to escape it and put your mind at ease is to visit an air-conditioned gallery and immerse yourself in art. Here’s a look at what some selected local galleries are featuring in August. William Baczek Fine Arts, Northampton — Work from...
Hadley Select Board holds off on climate declaration
HADLEY — A community discussion and vote by the Select Board on an emergency declaration related to climate change is being delayed until the fall. Though the Climate Change Committee put forth a resolution recognizing the existence of a global and regional climate emergency, and outline various methods for the town to confront it, Select Board Chairwoman Jane Nevinsmith announced at a recent meeting that the committee withdrew the declaration.
Drought squeeze is on: Lack of rain browning pastures and stressing crops
MONTAGUE — With another hot day on the horizon, farmer Ryan Voiland spent part of one morning last week hauling a can of gas down a steep embankment behind his farm that leads to the Connecticut River, where he’s set up an irrigation pump to draw much-needed river water for his nearby crops.
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
