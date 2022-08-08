ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

amherstbulletin.com

Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development

AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday

AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley board backs affordable housing plans

HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
HADLEY, MA
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Government
City
North Amherst, MA
thereminder.com

Granby's Dufresne Park Playground to temporarily close

GRANBY – The Selectboard unanimously voted to temporarily close the playground at Dufresne Park until repairs can be made to make it safer for children and families. During their Aug. 1 meeting, the board received feedback from Building Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Carriere who brought in an independent party to assess the conditions of the playground. Carriere expressed that muany of the issues found with the playground area come from the foundation on which it sits.
GRANBY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

New Great Barrington DPW Superintendent hired

Great Barrington — The town has announced that it has hired Housatonic resident Joe Aberdale as the town’s new Department of Public Works Superintendent. According to a news release issued by town publicist Ellen Lahr, Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Select Board OK’s water main project

HADLEY — A project to install a new 10-inch water main along a section of South Maple Street from the Norwottuck Rail Trail to Mill Valley Road is moving forward. The Select Board recently voted 3-0 to appropriate $448,000 for the work to replace the aging water line that has been the subject of complaints from residents in that section of Hadley.
amherstbulletin.com

Historic home to make 8-hour move in Hadley

HADLEY — An 80-year-old home at the southwestern edge of the University of Massachusetts campus will be moved from 164 Sunset Ave. to a Hadley site next week. Amherst developer Barry Roberts, who will be constructing a 17-unit townhouse development at the corner of Sunset and Fearing streets, across from the Southwest Area of UMass, told the Select Board last week that the relocation of the two-story home will begin Aug. 9 at 10 p.m.
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Emily Dickinson Museum to reopen Aug. 16 in Amherst

AMHERST — The Emily Dickinson Museum, shuttered since COVID-19 arrived in March 2020, will finally reopen Aug. 16 following major restorations to the Dickinson Homestead. It’s been a long haul for museum staff, who developed many new online programs during the pandemic and also oversaw extensive work on the Homestead, originally built in 1813, that’s been done to return the house to the way it looked in the mid 19th century, when the Belle of Amherst wrote her poetry.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review

AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Select Board holds off on climate declaration

HADLEY — A community discussion and vote by the Select Board on an emergency declaration related to climate change is being delayed until the fall. Though the Climate Change Committee put forth a resolution recognizing the existence of a global and regional climate emergency, and outline various methods for the town to confront it, Select Board Chairwoman Jane Nevinsmith announced at a recent meeting that the committee withdrew the declaration.
amherstbulletin.com

Drought squeeze is on: Lack of rain browning pastures and stressing crops

MONTAGUE — With another hot day on the horizon, farmer Ryan Voiland spent part of one morning last week hauling a can of gas down a steep embankment behind his farm that leads to the Connecticut River, where he’s set up an irrigation pump to draw much-needed river water for his nearby crops.
MONTAGUE, MA

