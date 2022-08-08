GRANBY – The Selectboard unanimously voted to temporarily close the playground at Dufresne Park until repairs can be made to make it safer for children and families. During their Aug. 1 meeting, the board received feedback from Building Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Carriere who brought in an independent party to assess the conditions of the playground. Carriere expressed that muany of the issues found with the playground area come from the foundation on which it sits.

GRANBY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO