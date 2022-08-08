URBAN ONE will take another run at a RICHMOND casino license but a year later than it wanted, announcing that it will run a referendum campaign in 2023 to try and get its ONE RESORT + CASINO proposal approved after the RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL approved a second referendum in response to a court order; the order approved the referendum for the 2022 election cycle but language in the VIRGINIA state budget prohibited a 2022 vote, delaying the second referendum to 2023. The company's previous attempt to build the project was voted down in 2021, and it sought another vote in 2022.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO