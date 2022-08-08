ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Pawn shops helping people live paycheck to paycheck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most days, when customers walk into Richmond Pawn shop, it’s not because they’re looking to make a purchase. Instead, they’re relying on the shop to make ends meet. Richmond Pawn shop owner Vasken Dervertanian says many customers will walk into his store with...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Experts highlight importance of renters insurance before disaster strikes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As people in southwest Virginia and parts of Kentucky continue to fight for relief following the devastating flooding, the Red Cross of Virginia wants renters to ensure they have every protection in place before disaster strikes. Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross says that even though...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond health leaders stress importance of Polio vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health District said there isn’t a considerable risk of polio spreading here in central Virginia. They have not received any new guidance from the CDC about updated vaccination recommendations. The CDC says wastewater testing in New York leads them to believe polio is...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Richmond, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Richmond, VA
Society
styleweekly.com

VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Business#Entrepreneurs#Q A#Linus Business#Racism
allaccess.com

Second Urban One Richmond Casino Referendum Delayed To 2023

URBAN ONE will take another run at a RICHMOND casino license but a year later than it wanted, announcing that it will run a referendum campaign in 2023 to try and get its ONE RESORT + CASINO proposal approved after the RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL approved a second referendum in response to a court order; the order approved the referendum for the 2022 election cycle but language in the VIRGINIA state budget prohibited a 2022 vote, delaying the second referendum to 2023. The company's previous attempt to build the project was voted down in 2021, and it sought another vote in 2022.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano

JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
TOANO, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield plans community meeting on new proposed park

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents are invited to learn more about a new proposed park in the county on Wednesday. The county is looking to build the new Anna and Charles Ficke Park on Conifer Road in the Dale District. Residents can stop by the Chesterfield Community Development...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a holds hiring event for location’s re-opening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a is hosting an onsite re-opening hiring event for up to 40 people 16 years or older. Attendees with two forms of identification can be interviewed for all shifts and positions on the spot. The restaurant is explicitly looking for Hospitality Professionals to work...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy