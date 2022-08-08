Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
NBC12
Pawn shops helping people live paycheck to paycheck
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most days, when customers walk into Richmond Pawn shop, it’s not because they’re looking to make a purchase. Instead, they’re relying on the shop to make ends meet. Richmond Pawn shop owner Vasken Dervertanian says many customers will walk into his store with...
NBC12
Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
NBC12
Experts highlight importance of renters insurance before disaster strikes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As people in southwest Virginia and parts of Kentucky continue to fight for relief following the devastating flooding, the Red Cross of Virginia wants renters to ensure they have every protection in place before disaster strikes. Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross says that even though...
NBC12
Richmond health leaders stress importance of Polio vaccine
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health District said there isn’t a considerable risk of polio spreading here in central Virginia. They have not received any new guidance from the CDC about updated vaccination recommendations. The CDC says wastewater testing in New York leads them to believe polio is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rvahub.com
Henrico families can get a jump on the upcoming school year at the 2022 Back-to-School Kickoff
This year’s event will be at Glen Allen High School from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Families can enjoy music, food trucks, and games, register for school, talk with HCPS leaders, and more. While school starts on Monday, August 29th, a week earlier than previous years, HCPS families can get...
styleweekly.com
VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ggwash.org
Putting parking over people: could Richmond’s new main library better serve the city?
When the initial designs for the renovation of Richmond’s Main Library were released to the public earlier this summer, beyond the new reading rooms and collections spaces residents of Virginia’s capital noticed one big change in the allocation of space: a full floor of the three-story building would be converted from community areas into parking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richmond health leader encourages vaccination amid reported polio case
The investigation into a polio case in New York, the first case of the potentially deadly disease in the U.S. in a decade, was surprising for Dr. Viray, but she said there is no need for alarm.
NBC12
Improvements to Richmond’s Carter Jones Park could start this fall
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A master plan vision lays out what Carter Jones Park on Richmond’s southside should look like one day. But that’s not what it looks like two years after the plan was adopted. The playground, with most of its equipment, ripped out, is closed, as...
allaccess.com
Second Urban One Richmond Casino Referendum Delayed To 2023
URBAN ONE will take another run at a RICHMOND casino license but a year later than it wanted, announcing that it will run a referendum campaign in 2023 to try and get its ONE RESORT + CASINO proposal approved after the RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL approved a second referendum in response to a court order; the order approved the referendum for the 2022 election cycle but language in the VIRGINIA state budget prohibited a 2022 vote, delaying the second referendum to 2023. The company's previous attempt to build the project was voted down in 2021, and it sought another vote in 2022.
Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air
When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
318 apartments win approval in Henrico
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a 7-story apartment building in the Westwood area and the expansion of an existing condominium development Tuesday.
Chesterfield Schools hosting instructional assistant job fair
Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking to hire instructional assistants to work with students.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
NBC12
Chesterfield plans community meeting on new proposed park
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents are invited to learn more about a new proposed park in the county on Wednesday. The county is looking to build the new Anna and Charles Ficke Park on Conifer Road in the Dale District. Residents can stop by the Chesterfield Community Development...
Foundation finished for new $50 million Henrico sports center
The foundation is down for Henrico County's new $50 million indoor sports and event center as of last week.
NBC12
Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a holds hiring event for location’s re-opening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a is hosting an onsite re-opening hiring event for up to 40 people 16 years or older. Attendees with two forms of identification can be interviewed for all shifts and positions on the spot. The restaurant is explicitly looking for Hospitality Professionals to work...
Comments / 1