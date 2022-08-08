Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
Belle Oaks developer denied variance for church property next to Richmond Heights mall site
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although four of seven City Council members voted to do so Tuesday (Aug. 9), council did not overturn the recommendation of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals to deny a use variance for the former Faith United Church of Christ property. The church -- which...
Construction begins on upscale Residences at Valor Acres in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Construction has begun on Residences at Valor Acres, an upscale subdivision that will consist of more than 200 living units -- including townhomes, condominiums and luxury apartments -- off Brecksville Road just north of Miller Road. The subdivision is part of Valor Acres, a multi-use development on...
cityofbayvillage.com
Westlake Rec offering Memberships
The City of Westlake Recreation Center, located at 28955 Hilliard Boulevard, is now offering Non-Resident Annual Memberships to cities that border Westlake that do not offer full service recreation centers under their Neighbor Membership Program. This includes Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village and North Ridgeville. A maximum of 500 Neighbor...
Raising Cane’s moving ahead with new Seven Hills location opening in 2023
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Dangled for years in front of hungry residents, Raising Cane’s finally appears headed to a Rockside Road location in Seven Hills. “I’m happy that Raising Cane’s is back on track,” Seven Hills Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “I spoke to a lot of residents who were curious about the delay and whether the project was still happening.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Olmsted considering creation of business-friendly community improvement corporation
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to economic development, businesses are often attracted to opportunities that require the least amount of hoop-jumping. With that in mind, North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton is hoping City Council will approve the creation of a community improvement corporation (CIC) next month.
cleveland19.com
Major construction coming to I-90 in Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange. This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland. The project will replace the aging pavement, improve...
Construction of I-90 corridor: What to expect
A busy 8-mile stretch of I-90 will undergo construction, but not until 2024.
cleveland19.com
Possibly ‘unstable’ road in Leroy Township closed after heavy rainfall
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County engineer closed part of Paine Road in Leroy Township today, after concerns of it being “unstable.”. “Unfortunately, the excessive amount of rainfall over the last ten hours and field observations has caused concern that the southbound lane of the road is unstable thus necessitating the road closure and additional inspections,” a release stated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
Bedrock hopes new streetscape plan will increase downtown Cleveland walkability
CLEVELAND, Ohio - New benches, planters, foliage and lighting will soon begin changing the look outside the Tower City Center and some nearby streets. The real estate company Bedrock, whose holdings include Tower City Center, the Ritz Carlton and the May Building, plans to begin work this fall on a concept approved Friday by the Cleveland Planning Commission. Bedrock is part of the family of Rocket Companies led by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.
cityofwestlake.org
Westlake bids 'bittersweet' farewell to Gayle Hill
The City of Westlake celebrated the retirement of longtime Administrative Assistant & Cemetery Administrator Gayle Hill on Monday, Aug. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Mayor Dennis M. Clough called her retirement "bittersweet" as she has become a cherished part of the City's Service Department staff during her...
Cleveland likely to oppose potential skybridge at Global Center, but nearby businesses support it
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In discussing whether Cuyahoga County should build a skywalk connecting the Global Center for Health Innovation to the Marriott hotel across the street as part of a larger $54-million renovation project, county council posed a second question: Would Cleveland officials or nearby businesses support it?. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ODOT: Major repairs and improvements coming to the Interstate 76/Kenmore leg in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of ODOT's 2022 construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced plans for major repairs and improvements to many different points along Interstate 76 in Akron. The $100 million investment in infrastructure will aim to improve the I-76/I-77...
Severe storms cause sewage overflow at Cleveland's Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) is advising people to stay out of the waters off Edgewater Beach after a sewage overflow took place during Monday evening's storm. The last overflow event occurred exactly one year ago on August 8, 2021. There were four overflows in...
cleveland19.com
Torrential downpours flood Cleveland-Lakewood border with ongoing issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Torrential downpours brought in a ton of water Monday night, trapping a huge amount of water underneath a bridge on West 117th Street between Berea and Madison avenue. Puddles and watermarks on the bridge are all that are left, indicating that the water was at least...
Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all
I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
whbc.com
New ODOT Road Work: Route 43 Closing South of Waco
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to get some more road projects going as the construction season starts to wind down. ODOT is closing Route 43 south of Waco near Amford Drive SE in Canton Township for the week starting today for drainage work. Also, there will...
North Olmsted City Schools navigates multitude of cutbacks after failed levy
The North Olmsted City School District is making major budget cuts after another huge blow at the polls back in May.
cleveland19.com
Westlake Firefighters battle huge house fire
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Fire and several other westside fire departments battled a large house fire located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane Monday. According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze. There were no...
Comments / 0