Milwaukee, WI

seehafernews.com

The Sign Shop of Sheboygan Adds a New Key Component

The Sign Shop of Sheboygan has announced the acquisition of Great Lakes Blueprinters (GLBP). This acquisition is key to providing the Sign Shop’s clients and GLBP’s clients more options and services under one roof. Both businesses are located in downtown Sheboygan and will be incorporated at The Sign...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

It’s Official – The RNC Is Definitely Coming To Milwaukee In 2024

It has seemed obvious for weeks but it is finally official – the 2024 Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Friday. Milwaukee won by default after the only remaining competition, Nashville, dropped out. Cream City had also won...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911

Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
SHEBOYGAN, WI

