Read full article on original website
Related
amherstbulletin.com
Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review
AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday
AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley, UMass to extend strategic pact
HADLEY — A strategic agreement between the town of Hadley and the University of Massachusetts, including a $60,000 payment that is supposed to be made to the town annually, is being extended through October. The Select Board voted 5-0 on Aug. 3 to have the most recent deal, which...
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley board backs affordable housing plans
HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
thereminder.com
Candidates prepare for Springfield's Ward 5 election primary
SPRINGFIELD – Seven candidates will be facing off for the Ward 5 City Council seat primary on Aug. 16. The seat was vacated on May 31 when former Ward 5 City Councilor and City Council President Marcus Williams resigned from office. Williams’ resignation led to City Councilor At-Large Jesse...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst churches may seek CPA funds for repairs
AMHERST — At least two churches in Amherst may be seeking money from the town’s Community Preservation Act account for needed repairs on their properties. With the annual grant process opening to applications on Sept. 1, the Historical Commission in recent weeks has learned from Planner Ben Breger that funding for renovations at the churches could be requested.
amherstbulletin.com
Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development
AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Board may study if gun violence a public health emergency
AMHERST — The town’s Board of Health is again considering examining whether gun violence is a public health epidemic that should be addressed. Last taking up the topic in 2016, Chairwoman Nancy Gilbert said at a meeting in July that she would like to again see health officials determine whether guns are a problem affecting Amherst.
amherstbulletin.com
Pandemic financial relief available to Amherst residents
AMHERST — A local social service organization and the town of Amherst are collaborating on a new program to provide up to $3,000 in financial assistance to individuals and families hurt financially by COVID-19. With $150,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, Family Outreach of Amherst is working with Amherst officials to help residents with overdue rent, mortgage or utility bills through the Resident Aid Assistance Program.
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst Library building project underway
AMHERST — As construction on an addition to the 1893 North Amherst Library building gets underway, many of the materials from the branch library are now in a temporary spot at 81 Cowls Road, where operations will take place until next spring. While the exact date of reopening for...
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Select Board holds off on climate declaration
HADLEY — A community discussion and vote by the Select Board on an emergency declaration related to climate change is being delayed until the fall. Though the Climate Change Committee put forth a resolution recognizing the existence of a global and regional climate emergency, and outline various methods for the town to confront it, Select Board Chairwoman Jane Nevinsmith announced at a recent meeting that the committee withdrew the declaration.
amherstbulletin.com
The race for Hampshire County sheriff heats up with first of 3 debates before Sept. 6 primary
EASTHAMPTON — The job of Hampshire County sheriff is up for election in the fall, and at a candidate forum on Aug. 6, the two Democrats challenging incumbent Patrick Cahillane criticized his administration based on their own experiences when they worked under him. Cahillane defended his nearly six years...
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
amherstbulletin.com
Nice time for cool, cool art: Local galleries feature a range of work in August
Summer heat getting you down? One good way to escape it and put your mind at ease is to visit an air-conditioned gallery and immerse yourself in art. Here’s a look at what some selected local galleries are featuring in August. William Baczek Fine Arts, Northampton — Work from...
wamc.org
Facing a tight labor market, the Big E looks to hire hundreds for next month's fair
A large seasonal employer in western Massachusetts is looking to fill about 200 jobs in a tight labor market. Ticket-sellers, giant slide attendants, and shuttle drivers are just some of the positions available at next month’s Big E – the huge regional agricultural fair. For decades, the Big...
Need a Job? Check out the WCAC Job Fair at Polar Park
WORCESTER - The Worcester Community Action Council is hosting its second annual Job Fair & Talent Showcase at Polar Park on Wednesday. The job fair will run from 10 AM to 2 PM. To pre-register for the job fair, click here. Job seekers should bring a resume with them. They...
amherstbulletin.com
Historic home to make 8-hour move in Hadley
HADLEY — An 80-year-old home at the southwestern edge of the University of Massachusetts campus will be moved from 164 Sunset Ave. to a Hadley site next week. Amherst developer Barry Roberts, who will be constructing a 17-unit townhouse development at the corner of Sunset and Fearing streets, across from the Southwest Area of UMass, told the Select Board last week that the relocation of the two-story home will begin Aug. 9 at 10 p.m.
Comments / 0