Ravens optimistic rookie center Tyler Linderbaum will only miss one to two weeks after Lisfranc injury
As alluded to by Garafolo and Rapoport, Lisfranc injuries have caused dicey situations with other NFL players, notably costing 2021 25th overall pick Travis Etienne -- a running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars -- all of last season. Ironically, Linderbaum was the 25th selection during the 2022 draft.
The 22-year-old was a consensus All-American last season with Iowa and captured the Dave Rimington Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding center in the country. Linderbaum was also named First Team All-Big Ten in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The Ravens open their preseason against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
