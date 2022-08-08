ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens optimistic rookie center Tyler Linderbaum will only miss one to two weeks after Lisfranc injury

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

As alluded to by Garafolo and Rapoport, Lisfranc injuries have caused dicey situations with other NFL players, notably costing 2021 25th overall pick Travis Etienne -- a running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars -- all of last season. Ironically, Linderbaum was the 25th selection during the 2022 draft.

The 22-year-old was a consensus All-American last season with Iowa and captured the Dave Rimington Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding center in the country. Linderbaum was also named First Team All-Big Ten in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Ravens open their preseason against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

