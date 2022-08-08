ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Young and the Restless’: Phyllis Needs to Get Over Her Diane Obsession

By Carol Cassada
 2 days ago

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is a popular character on The Young and the Restless . The former vixen turned heroine is as famous for her red hair as her fiery temper. These days Phyllis’ blood is boiling thanks to her old adversary Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Phyllis Summers and Diane Jenkins renew their rivalry on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Phyllis versus Diane is one of the most famous feuds in The Young and the Restless history. Their rivalry started in 2001 when Diane interfered in Phyllis and Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) marriage. Diane used her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) in hopes of reuniting with Jack, but her plan failed.

When Diane was killed in 2011, Phyllis and everyone else in Genoa City thought that was the last they’d seen of her. However, earlier this year, Diane made her miraculous return from the dead. Diane’s back in town and seeking a fresh start to compensate for the pain she caused others. Yet, Phyllis isn’t buying the good girl act.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans think Phyllis Summers is too obsessed with Diane Jenkins

Diane is quickly worming her way back into Jack and Kyle’s lives, much to Phyllis’ chagrin. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Phyllis’ daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) , is also caught in the middle. While Summer doubts Diane, she supports Kyle’s decision to reconnect with his mother.

Every move Diane makes Phyllis angry. After learning that Kyle hired Diane at Marchetti, Phyllis blew a gasket. The redhead is more determined than ever to bring down her enemy.

While Phyllis and Diane’s feud brings drama, The Young and the Restless fans are tired of it. On a Reddit thread, users called out Phyllis’ obsession and say she needs to let it go.

“Her hatred and lack of impulse control over Diane is getting so old. She’s so full of poison; that’s all she is now. It’s like she has no self-awareness and allows all her buttons to be pushed,” wrote one fan.

“She’s having a nervous breakdown and needs to be put away. Her obsession is over the top,” another commenter chimed in.

“I’m not really a Diane fan, but if you hate someone that much, just stay away from them,” one viewer exclaimed.

What happens next in their feud?

Phyllis and Diane’s feud is just starting on The Young and the Restless . This time Phyllis has help in her plan to take down Diane. Teaming together with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), the women hope to drive Diane out of town.

While Phyllis and Nikki are gung-ho in their plan, Ashley’s worried their plot might affect the Jabot and Marchetti merger. With Ashley potentially out, it’s up to Phyllis and Nikki to continue their plan. Their primary focus is to dig into Diane’s past and discover her dirty little secrets.

Phyllis is confident she and Nikk will win in their battle against Diane. However, this time they might not be lucky. Speculation is their plan will backfire big time, and Phyllis’ relationships with Jack and Summer will suffer.

Comments / 16

Wilma Culp
2d ago

There shouldn’t even be a Diane then the show she should be in jail! It doesn’t matter how many laws she did not break after she faked her murder! The fact that she faked her murder was enough

Reply
13
Althea Shoulders
2d ago

No , I think Phyllis is right she is up to something and I hope she catches her.

Reply(1)
12
AP_001137.84d3afc05a1b4be997d67190fd986ab8.1431
2d ago

Keep Phyllis lose Victoria( she really needs a vacation from the show)

Reply(1)
11
