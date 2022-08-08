Is the Punisher Returning to the MCU? 1 ‘Daredevil’ Star Leaks Shocking Details

Since Netflix canceled their Marvel shows, fans have been campaigning for Marvel Studios to revive them. And in 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally granted their wish when Charlie Cox appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock/Daredevil . Now, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is set to appear in multiple MCU projects. And according to one star, the Punisher will soon join Daredevil in the MCU.

Netflix canceled ‘The Punisher’ in 2019

Netflix went on a killing spree in late 2018/early 2019, and its victims were their MCU shows, including The Punisher .

Jon Bernthal first appeared as Frank Castle/Punisher in Daredevil Season 2, and he later starred in a spinoff centered around his character. The Punisher received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences were big fans of the show’s gruesome nature and complex characters.

Sadly, after two seasons, the streaming service canceled The Punisher on Feb. 18, 2019. This came as a shock to no one, as Netflix had previously canceled Daredevil and the rest of the Defenders series.

But all hope wasn’t lost for these characters and their stories. In 2021, Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye . Cox will also appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , and both actors will show up in Echo .

And at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel announced that Daredevil: Born Again , an 18-episode series starring Cox and D’Onofrio , would air on Disney+ in early 2024. So, it stands to reason that Marvel will bring back more of the heroes and villains from the Netflix shows.

Rosario Dawson reveals that the Punisher is coming back to the MCU

Per ComicBook.com , Rosario Dawson, who played Claire Temple in the Marvel Defenders series , participated in a panel at C2E2 on Aug. 7. While speaking onstage, the actor seemingly spilled the beans regarding the Punisher’s return to the MCU.

“I found out yesterday that the Punisher was happening again,” Dawson shared. “So I feel like it’s my second chance because it was the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in, and I love Jon Bernthal. So let’s all make it happen collectively, guys. [I would] be so happy to bring Claire Temple/Night Nurse back for sure.”

As the actor explained, Claire appeared in Daredevil , Jessica Jones , Luke Cage , Iron Fist , and The Defenders . The only Netflix Marvel series she wasn’t featured in was The Punisher .

Dawson’s comments suggest that it’s Jon Bernthal who would play the Punisher in the MCU. However, she walked back her statement on Twitter on Aug. 8.

“I can’t be trusted!” Dawson wrote. “Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy, apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear.”

Jon Bernthal discussed returning as the Punisher in the MCU

During an interview with Screen Rant in September 2021, Jon Bernthal revealed his willingness to reprise his role as the Punisher in the MCU.

“You know, we’ll see. I mean, honestly, I don’t think about it very much,” the actor explained. “I’m really happy — look, we’re all enormously blessed to be doing this. I can say for the other guys that you’re talking to as well, we really love this. We really love doing this. We work hard at it, we support our families by it, through it, but we never lose touch [with] just how grateful we are to be in the position that we are that we get to do this for a living.”

Bernthal continued, “I like to do this. I like to work with people I really respect and love and admire and make stuff with. This kind of project is precisely … it’s exactly the kind of stuff I want to be doing. So, whatever else comes, you know, kind of down the road, comes. But, this is something that’s really worth celebrating.”

The Punisher and Daredevil are available to stream on Disney+.

