ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Back to School Savings: Tax-Free Weekends Still On the Horizon in August

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6WWD_0h9C7oGq00

Parents can still take advantage of back-to-school savings as dozens of states hold tax-free weekends. Dates and tax-exempt items vary by state, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators and as reported by Axios, so it’s important to be aware and plan ahead of time before stocking up.

See: Tax-Free Holidays in 2022: When Your State Has Them (and For What Items)
Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

During tax-free weekends, sales tax is not collected on certain items, but the items are often restricted by price. Sales tax is also waived for online shopping.

According to the Tax Foundation, Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not have a statewide sales tax, but Alaska allows localities to charge local taxes, Axios reported.

As previously mentioned by GOBankingRates, shoppers should also be aware of retailers raising prices during sales tax holidays. You could end up paying more for an item even without sales tax.

Here are the upcoming or ongoing tax-free days for the following states:

Connecticut

Connecticut’s tax-free holiday runs from Aug. 21 – 27. Clothing and shoes under $100 per individual item are tax exempt, according to the Connecticut State Department of Revenue Services.

Florida

Florida has a 14-day sales tax holiday that ended Aug. 7; however, diapers and baby clothes will be untaxed through June 30, 2023.

Illinois

Illinois has a 10-day sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping, ending Aug. 14. Sales tax is not eliminated, but it is lowered from 6.25% to 1.25% on most eligible items, Axios reported.

Eligible items are under $125, including:

  • Shoes
  • Shorts, pants and dresses
  • Various school supplies

Maryl a nd

Maryland has its tax-free weekend from Aug. 14 – 20. According to the Comptroller of Maryland, eligible items include:

  • Qualifying clothing and footwear ($100 or less)
  • The first $40 of backpack/bookbag sales

Massachusetts

Massachusetts has a two-day sales tax holiday from Aug. 13 – 14. All items priced under $2,500 qualify, per the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s first school tax holiday runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 5. According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, eligible items include:

  • Computers (under $3,000)
  • School art supplies
  • School computer supplies (under $1,000)
  • School instructional materials
  • School supplies
  • Sports or recreational equipment

See: 10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

West Virginia

West Virginia’s sales tax holiday ends Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Here are the state’s tax-free items:

  • Clothing (up to $125)
  • School supplies ($50 or less
  • Laptop and tablet computers ($500 or less)
  • Sports equipment ($150 or less)

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Back to School Savings: Tax-Free Weekends Still On the Horizon in August

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These 18 States Are Canceling Sales Tax

As record inflation continues, many shoppers are feeling the pain with back-to-school season approaching. A number of states are trying to ease their burden by establishing sales tax "holidays," weekend or weeklong events during which state (and sometimes local) sales tax is either eliminated or reduced on back-to-school supplies like books, clothing, computers and backpacks. (Alabama's tax holiday, held July 15 to 17, has already passed.)
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Clothing Shop#The Tax Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?

One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
TENNIS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
178K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy