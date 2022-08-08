ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Burnt Orange Nation

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One

On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach

Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
NFL
FanSided

How to watch the Atlanta Falcons in 2022

The NFL season is nearly here. So here’s how to watch the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 in a way that won’t destroy your wallet. Check out fuboTV today. Out goes Falcons legend Matt Ryan and in comes Marcus Mariota and third-round pick Desmond Ridder. We’ll have to see who ultimately wins the job.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: Former fan favorite QB Aaron Murray has a new job

Aaron Murray has been a consistent TV analyst presence in recent years but the former Georgia football star is heading to a new gig. When you go through the passing record books for Georgia football, you’re going to see Aaron Murray quite a lot. He was a legend for the Bulldogs and, even though he was unable to end the National Championship drought himself, he’s still fondly remembered for his time in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Will USC have better year than Texas and Miami?

The first college football preseason coaches' poll was released Monday, headlined by two SEC programs and one Big Ten squad. In the middle of the pack are three schools with important seasons ahead of them: USC — led by new head coach Lincoln Riley — at No. 15, Miami (Fla.) — with alum Mario Cristobal entering his first season — at No. 17, and Texas at No. 18, led Steve Sarkisian, who is entering his second year after a 5-7 record and seventh-place Big 12 finish in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Flagship Video: Latest practice intel from Longhorns' fall camp

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
AUSTIN, TX
