Former Oklahoma standout Gabe Ikard adds more detail on Cale Gundy resignation
Late Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners staffer Cale Gundy resigned. In a statement that Gundy released, he admitted to using “one particular word,” which he was “horrified” about. This happened when he took a player’s iPad and read aloud what was on the screen. Oklahoma...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Jason Garrett Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him About Missing Work
Nick Saban has his savage moments and one of them came back in 2006. Over the weekend, Jason Garrett, who worked as a quarterbacks coach on Saban's Dolphins staff, shared a story about asking to take a day off to see former teammate Troy Aikman get inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
Longhorns Commit Malik Muhammad Debuts as No. 2 Corner in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Sports Illustrated is bullish on the Longhorns latest defensive back commitment
KVUE
Texas high school football: Day 1 of preseason camp for 5A and 6A teams
Many of the 5A and 6A high schools in Texas opened preseason camp on Monday, Aug. 8. That includes at Lake Travis and Hutto.
L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach
Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
How to watch the Atlanta Falcons in 2022
The NFL season is nearly here. So here’s how to watch the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 in a way that won’t destroy your wallet. Check out fuboTV today. Out goes Falcons legend Matt Ryan and in comes Marcus Mariota and third-round pick Desmond Ridder. We’ll have to see who ultimately wins the job.
Georgia football: Former fan favorite QB Aaron Murray has a new job
Aaron Murray has been a consistent TV analyst presence in recent years but the former Georgia football star is heading to a new gig. When you go through the passing record books for Georgia football, you’re going to see Aaron Murray quite a lot. He was a legend for the Bulldogs and, even though he was unable to end the National Championship drought himself, he’s still fondly remembered for his time in Athens.
FOX Sports
Will USC have better year than Texas and Miami?
The first college football preseason coaches' poll was released Monday, headlined by two SEC programs and one Big Ten squad. In the middle of the pack are three schools with important seasons ahead of them: USC — led by new head coach Lincoln Riley — at No. 15, Miami (Fla.) — with alum Mario Cristobal entering his first season — at No. 17, and Texas at No. 18, led Steve Sarkisian, who is entering his second year after a 5-7 record and seventh-place Big 12 finish in 2021.
Podcast: Special guest Steve Wiltfong with OUInsider to talk Sooners recruiting | Gundy | Practice | More
SPECIAL GUEST! 247Sports national recruiting director Steve Wiltfong joins us to talk Sooners HOT recruiting & his thoughts on ELITE targets left on the board for OU|Cale Gundy situation & latest| Early fall camp standouts| MORE. 50% OFF OUinsider.com VIP ends August 10th at 10 pm! HURRY and sign up!...
College football rankings: 5 teams completely overhyped in 2022 coaches poll
The coaches have spoken, so let’s see what they got wrong in their college football rankings. With the season right around the corner, it is always great to dissect preseason college football rankings, such as the ole coaches poll. The Preseason USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll was released...
'Like Deebo': Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Raves about Freshman Savion Red
“He’s like a Deebo Samuel - a bigger guy who runs with the ball like a running back," Jordan Whittington said.
The Riley Files, Episode 9: Lincoln Riley's coaching staffs at Oklahoma and USC
The hire of Lincoln Riley by USC invited an obvious question in those first few frenzied hours on Sunday afternoon, November 28, 2021: Which assistants would Riley take from Norman to Los Angeles?. He took several of them, but a few of them stayed at Oklahoma. OU and USC fans...
College Football Head Coach Won't Reveal Where He Ranked Texas
Who ranked the Longhorns No. 1? It's the biggest question to come out of Texas since "Who Shot J.R.?" decades ago. When the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was unveiled earlier this week, Texas was ranked 18th. Shockingly, one coach actually voted the Longhorns No. 1 on his ballot. The last...
Flagship Video: Latest practice intel from Longhorns' fall camp
Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
FanSided
