Turning 21 is a significant part of the college experience. It opens up a whole world of places you can now go to. Bars, and breweries and pubs, oh my! With all the excitement of achieving the milestone, it’s hard to decide where to go first with your premium access. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of a few places in Berkeley where any students of legal age can partake in some 21-and-older fun!

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO