ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Californian

Places in Berkeley for some 21+ fun

Turning 21 is a significant part of the college experience. It opens up a whole world of places you can now go to. Bars, and breweries and pubs, oh my! With all the excitement of achieving the milestone, it’s hard to decide where to go first with your premium access. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of a few places in Berkeley where any students of legal age can partake in some 21-and-older fun!
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Barbecue#Artificial Intelligence#The Berkeley#Toys#Shoes#Food Drink#Restaurants#Nosh#Ai#Cityside
KTVU FOX 2

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe in Emeryville closes doors permanently after 20 years

EMERYVILLE, Calif. - A cherished restaurant in the East Bay announced its abrupt closing Monday. Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe in Emeryville posted on Facebook that they permanently shut their doors, effective immediately. "We are grateful and appreciative to our talented staff for their tireless efforts and creative contributions...
EMERYVILLE, CA
The Almanac Online

Arya Steakhouse, a standby for steaks and Persian cuisine, moves to downtown Palo Alto

The husband-and-wife team of Mike and Fera Hashemi opened Arya Global Cuisine in Cupertino in 2007, and it became a South Bay establishment known for its kabobs with sides of basmati rice and belly-dancing performances. The menu focused on Persian cuisine but also included some Italian specialties from executive chef Mike Hashemi, who spent years living in Italy.
PALO ALTO, CA
Daily Californian

How Trader Joe’s saved my life

My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley teen wins gold in swim race from Alcatraz to San Francisco

Chetan Raghavan, 14, boarded a ferry headed to Alcatraz Island on Sunday. Raghavan, who lives in Berkeley and is a rising sophomore at the Head-Royce School in Oakland, disembarked directly into the cold water, joined by several of his schoolmates. Together, they treaded water, waiting for the start of the annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim race, which begins on the infamous island and ends at the San Francisco Aquatic Park.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe in Emeryville closes abruptly after two decades

EMERYVILLE – A two-decade-old destination diner in Emeryville known for its comfort food closed permanently Monday, according to the cafe's Facebook page. Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe at 4081 Hollis St. closed with a note saying it's time to "pass the torch."In 2002, Rudy's took over the spot where Eugene's Ranch House was located for 40 years. Rudy's strived to create the same atmosphere that Eugene's did, according to a post to the cafe's website Tuesday. The retro diner, named after a song by the legendary British punk band the Clash, was part owned by Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt."The slogan 'The...
EMERYVILLE, CA
franchising.com

Bonchon is Bringing Even More Crunch to California with New Brentwood Location

Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Brand Opens First Delivery and Carryout-Only Concept. August 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // BRENTWOOD, Calif. - With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is a food experience unlike any other Brentwood has had before. The wildly popular restaurant, known for crispy,...
BRENTWOOD, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy