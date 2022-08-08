Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
Update: Berkeley native is back home after 240-mile trek to East Bay’s water source
Update, Aug. 10 Nina Gordon-Kirsch is back home in Oakland after her month-plus journey to the headwaters of the Mokelumne River, the source of most of the East Bay’s water. Upon arriving at Highland Lakes, after 32 days of going upstream, Gordon-Kirsch said she “felt like a salmon.”
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
Daily Californian
Places in Berkeley for some 21+ fun
Turning 21 is a significant part of the college experience. It opens up a whole world of places you can now go to. Bars, and breweries and pubs, oh my! With all the excitement of achieving the milestone, it’s hard to decide where to go first with your premium access. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of a few places in Berkeley where any students of legal age can partake in some 21-and-older fun!
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
KTVU FOX 2
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe in Emeryville closes doors permanently after 20 years
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - A cherished restaurant in the East Bay announced its abrupt closing Monday. Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe in Emeryville posted on Facebook that they permanently shut their doors, effective immediately. "We are grateful and appreciative to our talented staff for their tireless efforts and creative contributions...
The Almanac Online
Arya Steakhouse, a standby for steaks and Persian cuisine, moves to downtown Palo Alto
The husband-and-wife team of Mike and Fera Hashemi opened Arya Global Cuisine in Cupertino in 2007, and it became a South Bay establishment known for its kabobs with sides of basmati rice and belly-dancing performances. The menu focused on Persian cuisine but also included some Italian specialties from executive chef Mike Hashemi, who spent years living in Italy.
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Hot tub maker opens Berkeley store; used T-shirts printed with fresh designs to cut waste
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Fourth Street. Pass the chardonnay! High-end hot tub business returns to where it all started —...
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
Daily Californian
How Trader Joe’s saved my life
My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley teen wins gold in swim race from Alcatraz to San Francisco
Chetan Raghavan, 14, boarded a ferry headed to Alcatraz Island on Sunday. Raghavan, who lives in Berkeley and is a rising sophomore at the Head-Royce School in Oakland, disembarked directly into the cold water, joined by several of his schoolmates. Together, they treaded water, waiting for the start of the annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim race, which begins on the infamous island and ends at the San Francisco Aquatic Park.
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe in Emeryville closes abruptly after two decades
EMERYVILLE – A two-decade-old destination diner in Emeryville known for its comfort food closed permanently Monday, according to the cafe's Facebook page. Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe at 4081 Hollis St. closed with a note saying it's time to "pass the torch."In 2002, Rudy's took over the spot where Eugene's Ranch House was located for 40 years. Rudy's strived to create the same atmosphere that Eugene's did, according to a post to the cafe's website Tuesday. The retro diner, named after a song by the legendary British punk band the Clash, was part owned by Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt."The slogan 'The...
Eville eye
End of an Era: Rudy’s Can’t Fail Closes last Emeryville Location
It was the end of an era in Emeryville today as Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café announced their permanent closure. “With a heavy heart, the ownership of Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe has decided to permanently close operations effective immediately.” they posted on their social media accounts.
franchising.com
Bonchon is Bringing Even More Crunch to California with New Brentwood Location
Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Brand Opens First Delivery and Carryout-Only Concept. August 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // BRENTWOOD, Calif. - With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is a food experience unlike any other Brentwood has had before. The wildly popular restaurant, known for crispy,...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area real estate sees market shift
The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
KTVU FOX 2
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
