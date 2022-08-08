ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

koxe.com

Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Texas State
Abilene, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized of hundreds dollars worth of items

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2200 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of VehicleAbilene Police responded to a burglary report […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SCAM WARNING: Taylor County Sheriff's Office says a caller is impersonating a deputy, demanding money

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone. According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Fire crews battling grassfire in rain near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is currently on scene of a grassfire near the Abilene Airport. The flames started just after ran began falling in the area. KTXS is on the way to the scene and will update you once more information is released. Track crime, special...
ABILENE, TX
#Crime#Police#Crestwood Drive
ktxs.com

Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home

CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
CLYDE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ABILENE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
ktxs.com

School zone safety ahead of the new school year

ABILENE, Texas — Back to school means back to school zones, and drivers need to be extra aware as heavy traffic is expected the first few weeks of school. "There could be some delays in people getting where they need to be on time, so we ask people to plan ahead," said Abilene Police Department Traffic Sergeant Thomas Bryant.
ABILENE, TX

