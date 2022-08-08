Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team CampHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason PollHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
koxe.com
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
APD searches for suspect in Tuesday morning report of shots fired in South Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A stretch of South 27th Street was blocked off Tuesday morning when the Abilene Police Department (APD) received reports of shots fired in a nearby home. Police said nobody was hurt, but officers were still looking for the shooting suspect later Tuesday morning. APD alerted the public, via a Facebook post, […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2021 murder
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man will spend the next 50 years in prison for murder. Today, Fernando Gallegos plead guilty to murder in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Joseph Rogers in 2021. Rogers was stabbed in the neck in the alley of a home in the 1700 Block...
UPDATE: Boy hit by vehicle while riding bike in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday evening in North Abilene, sending them to a nearby hospital. UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Abilene Police told KTAB/KRBC the call of a car versus pedestrian came through just after 5:15 p.m. Monday. It took place at the […]
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized of hundreds dollars worth of items
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2200 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of VehicleAbilene Police responded to a burglary report […]
SCAM WARNING: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a caller is impersonating a deputy, demanding money
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone. According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
ktxs.com
Fire crews battling grassfire in rain near Abilene Airport
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is currently on scene of a grassfire near the Abilene Airport. The flames started just after ran began falling in the area. KTXS is on the way to the scene and will update you once more information is released. Track crime, special...
ktxs.com
Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home
CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
ktxs.com
Taylor County Sheriff's Office making public aware of scammer pretending to be deputy
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is making the public aware of a phone scam that is circulating in the area. According to a social media post, the Sheriff's Office has been receiving reports about people receiving calls from someone who is pretending to be a deputy with the TCSO.
CRASH REPORT: Investigation closes on Coleman County crash that killed 18-year-old athlete
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins. According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they […]
Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ktxs.com
Roof blows off of small structure in Abilene, takes out several powerlines
ABILENE, Texas — A roof blew off during the storms in Abilene this afternoon. A roof blew off a small structure and landed in the alley. The roof knocked down and loosened several powerlines. A few blocks around the accident have been blocked off. The event happened near Poplar...
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
brownwoodnews.com
Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck
According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
The Haunting Tale of the Hangman’s Bridge in Jones County
Who would ever think that a bridge out in the middle of nowhere West Texas would make the hair on the back of my neck stand straight up? This Hangman's Bridge just outside of Anson did just that, even the air that flows beneath the bridge is even creepier. When...
UPDATED: Police surround Abilene home with guns and shields after man threatens to set fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire. Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
Abilene man accused of pulling knife on convenience store workers, shooting at family all in same day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of pulling a knife on convenience store workers then shooting at a family all in the same day has been arrested. Jacob Arellano was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incidents, as well as unrelated […]
ktxs.com
School zone safety ahead of the new school year
ABILENE, Texas — Back to school means back to school zones, and drivers need to be extra aware as heavy traffic is expected the first few weeks of school. "There could be some delays in people getting where they need to be on time, so we ask people to plan ahead," said Abilene Police Department Traffic Sergeant Thomas Bryant.
