ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Actor who Plays ‘The Flash’ Arrested An Hour From Albany

Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
Hot 99.1

Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany

I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloversville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Gloversville, NY
State
Florida State
City
Johnstown, NY
Johnstown, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Murder#True Crime#Crime Rates#Lawsuits#Violent Crime#Capital Region#People Com
Hot 99.1

Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished

Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hot 99.1

Capital Region KFC Offering Free Chicken for a Year!

For some, KFC is an addiction - of which I can relate. Three boneless strips, mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of coleslaw is all it takes to bring on the euphoria you can only get when ordering a KFC meal. So yeah, it's kinda like a drug and this new offer may be your overdose.
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!

We met Kieran Rhodes from Burnt Hills back in June when he auditioned for the reality show America's Got Talent. He taught himself how to play piano and decided to attend the Berkley school of music. On the streets of Boston, he was discovered by talent scouts for the show and they encouraged him to audition. He got four yesses from the judges! Then why isn't he moving on to the live rounds of the show?
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air

If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Legendary Gloversville Ballpark to Get Major Upgrades, Thanks to This Company

Parkhurst Field has given a "home-field advantage" to baseball players in Gloversville, New York for over a century. It was built in 1906, and has played host to some of the most legendary names in the game of baseball, while also hosting the youth players of the Capital Region since that time. Time has taken its toll on the old ballyard, however, and it's in need of an upgrade.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy