Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
Actor who Plays ‘The Flash’ Arrested An Hour From Albany
Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
Hot 99.1
Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
‘Gilded Age’ to Shut Down Parts of Albany – Where Can Residents Park?
Lights, Camera, Congestion! Gilded Age 'Alternative Parking' Announced by Producers of The Gilded Age. It's shaping up to be an exciting - albeit somewhat inconvenient for area residents - week throughout various neighborhoods in Albany's center square as the magic of Hollywood settles into Upstate, New York. Street signs have...
Gunpoint Robbery in Schenectady County, Police Need Your Help
This hits kinda close to home because it's right down the road from our radio station studios. On Monday night (8/1) around 9:50pm, a man entered the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road in Rotterdam with a gun. Police say he pointed the black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash....
Moreau Good Samaritans & Officers Save Life of Motorcycle Accident Victim
There are heroes walking among us in the Capital Region and they were recently recognized by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. A couple from Moreau and two of our finest were honored for their quick thinking that saved a life. Passers-by Stopped to Help. There was a horrific motorcycle crash...
250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?
Have you seen large groups of people riding dirt bikes and ATV's around the Capital Region? There have been more than a few reports of erratic driving along Washington Avenue Extension near Walmart. Are they riding legal? Are they a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road? Many say yes!
Federal Action Taken Over Fentanyl Trafficking In Upstate County
A growing crisis of opioids and fentanyl in Upstate New York has led to one Capital Region county being named a federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. New York State Department of Health reported a 37% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, with even more fatalities in 2021.
Capital Region Casting Call! Want To Be In HBO’s The Gilded Age?
According to WGNA, filming of HBO series, The Gilded Age, is about to get underway around the Capital Region. Locations in Albany and Troy have been scouted, trucks filled with gear have rolled into the area!. What's left to do? How about a casting call to be in the series?...
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
Hot 99.1
Capital Region KFC Offering Free Chicken for a Year!
For some, KFC is an addiction - of which I can relate. Three boneless strips, mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of coleslaw is all it takes to bring on the euphoria you can only get when ordering a KFC meal. So yeah, it's kinda like a drug and this new offer may be your overdose.
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
This Capital Region City Ranked One of the Best Housing Values In America!
Whether you have been trying to buy a home or sell a home during the pandemic, you know the market has been crazy! Sellers have told stories of bidding wars for their homes and cash offers way above asking price. Can you even find a nice home for under $225,000 any more? The answer to the last question is yes!
Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!
We met Kieran Rhodes from Burnt Hills back in June when he auditioned for the reality show America's Got Talent. He taught himself how to play piano and decided to attend the Berkley school of music. On the streets of Boston, he was discovered by talent scouts for the show and they encouraged him to audition. He got four yesses from the judges! Then why isn't he moving on to the live rounds of the show?
Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air
If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
Legendary Gloversville Ballpark to Get Major Upgrades, Thanks to This Company
Parkhurst Field has given a "home-field advantage" to baseball players in Gloversville, New York for over a century. It was built in 1906, and has played host to some of the most legendary names in the game of baseball, while also hosting the youth players of the Capital Region since that time. Time has taken its toll on the old ballyard, however, and it's in need of an upgrade.
Capital Region School Hopeful New Sports Dome Inflated this Winter
Back in May, it was announced that Christian Brothers Academy in Colonie was proposing to build a sports dome. This is the first for Capital Region schools. Now the plans are in motion and they are hoping to have it built and inflated by winter. What Will be Enclosed in...
Hot 99.1
