Placer County, CA

15-year-old arrested after leading deputy on chase in North Lake Tahoe

By Cecilio Padilla
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWJHt_0h9C5xtj00

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/8/22 03:41

PLACER COUNTY – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the North Lake Tahoe area.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 3, a deputy pulled over a car along Highway 28. Just as the deputy was walking up to the driver, however, the suspect hit the gas.

A chase was attempted, but the deputy eventually lost sight of the suspect.

It wasn't too long before the deputy caught up to the suspect, though, since he had managed to take the license plate number.

The car was registered to an address in Tahoe Vista and deputies soon paid that place a visit – finding the car that sped away parked right outside.

As deputies soon learned, the suspect driver was a 15-year-old boy. He was soon arrested and is facing charges of evading and driving without a license.

Comments / 1

Kathleen Olsson-Nelson
2d ago

How is it that the boy's parents were unaware of this? The kid had no regard for his own life, or that of anyone else who could have been hurt or killed by this kid's reckless behavior? Why would the parents leave the keys to the car accessible? so many questions on accountability herein.

Reply
3
