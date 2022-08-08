A look at D’s Garden Center, plus the other new businesses taking over the former Garden District Nursery

Dorothy, Toto and their Oz-bound friends hit the yellow brick road next weekend as Theatre Baton Rouge stages The Wizard of Oz, the opening show of its 77th season. “We’re using the musical script from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production, which is similar to the film everyone knows, so you’ll hear all the songs and see the characters you know and love,” says TBR Artistic Director Jenny Ballard, who is co-directing The Wizard of Oz with Caty Steward.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO