A look at D’s Garden Center, plus the other new businesses taking over the former Garden District Nursery

Read full article on original website
Related
225batonrouge.com
Plant swap, skating sessions, live music and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
Start off the weekend right with the high-energy sound of The Voyage Band this Friday, August 12. This four-piece ensemble is bringing the heat with a smooth mixture of R&B, blues, hip-hop, rock and Motown. The venue, Churchill’s, is known for some fantastic wine, cigars, and spirits that concertgoers can try throughout the night.
225batonrouge.com
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month
Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
225batonrouge.com
The story behind the floral carpet inside Supper Club
Open since mid-May, the Supper Club continues to lure diners with its luxe steakhouse menu, live DJ and its much-discussed sophisticated den-of-vice vibe. Creator Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, prioritized the interior design as much as they did the menu, turning to local design firm monochrome for the Supper Club’s unique look.
225batonrouge.com
Follow the yellow brick road: Theatre Baton Rouge’s The Wizard of Oz opens next week
Dorothy, Toto and their Oz-bound friends hit the yellow brick road next weekend as Theatre Baton Rouge stages The Wizard of Oz, the opening show of its 77th season. “We’re using the musical script from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production, which is similar to the film everyone knows, so you’ll hear all the songs and see the characters you know and love,” says TBR Artistic Director Jenny Ballard, who is co-directing The Wizard of Oz with Caty Steward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
225batonrouge.com
Back-to-school tips from a local professional organizer
After a homework-free summer, the return to school can feel like a shock to the system. Parents face a litany of tasks, from shuttling kids to washing sports uniforms to preparing dinner. Getting organized makes a big difference in reducing family stress, says MC Stewart, founder of Chaos Organizing in Baton Rouge.
Comments / 0