New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
M.S. Rau’s Revolutionaries Exhibition Free to Public Starting Oct. 22
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 110th anniversary, M.S. Rau will present its new exhibition, Revolutionaries: The Impressionists and Post-Impressionists at its 622 Royal Street gallery in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 22, 2022. The show, which is free and open to the public and also available for viewing online, will run through January 7, 2023.
myneworleans.com
The National WWII Museum Commemorates “Band of Brothers” Miniseries with Anniversary Symposium
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum’s Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy is honored to commemorate the anniversary of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries by hosting a daylong symposium in New Orleans on Saturday, August 13, 2022*. Perhaps no single work, in the past two decades, has had such an impact, or made such an imprint on the American memory of World War II.
myneworleans.com
Prytania Theatres at Canal Place Announces Discount Ticket Tuesdays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning Tuesday, August 16, all movies – all day and all night – will be only $6 admission for EVERYONE … EVERY Tuesday. Get out of the heat and come catch a movie while not breaking your wallet. This deal only applies at the Canal Place location, and it is available both in-person and online.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
myneworleans.com
Black Education for New Orleans Presents Annual Black is Brilliant Summit
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Education nonprofit, BE NOLA(Black Education For New Orleans), announced the official dates and details for the 3rd Annual Black Is Brilliant Summit powered by Entergy. The goal of this unique educational event is to provide resources and support to Black educators and visionaries to ensure an education that creates better opportunities for Black children in New Orleans. The Black Is Brilliant Summit also provides an opportunity for the general public to learn, engage and advocate alongside BE NOLA.
stupiddope.com
Rob49 Is Up To Bat As “The New Orleans Phenom” | Interview
Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in New Orleans, LA Jan 20, 2023 – presale password
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a very short time you can purchase tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show...
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
myneworleans.com
Week of August 8: 6 Top Food, Drink and Events to Enjoy Across the City
Each Saturday in August, Instagram (and beyond) sensation Bayou Saint Cake is selling her amazing cake creations by the slice at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. If you’ve always wanted to try her cakes, now is the best time to sample. Preorders will be open for some options online so be sure to check back each week to find out what flavors will be available.
myneworleans.com
Member Appreciation Night at the Ogden Museum
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Member Appreciation evening, Aug. 18, will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NOLA.com
Dooky Chase’s, Leah Chase to be subject of new TV series coming in 2023
Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase's Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as "The Queen of Creole Cuisine." "The Dooky Chase...
myneworleans.com
City Park Partners with University of New Orleans for Volunteer Event
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans City Park is helping new local college students get acquainted with their surroundings this month. On August 10 and 11, 400 members of the incoming freshman class of the University of New Orleans will join Park staff for mornings of mulching, painting, clearing and more during the first-ever UNO Orientation Volunteer Day at City Park.
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: Melba's plans Mid-City expansion; changes ahead on Harrison in Lakeview
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
myneworleans.com
Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose Wins Gold Medal
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose won a gold medal in the Vegetable Beer category of the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This is Lime Cucumber Gose’s third time being recognized in the U.S. Open Beer Championship, the second largest annual beer judging competition in the United States. The beer has also received gold medals at the 2021 Can Can Awards and the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.
NOLA.com
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
kbeyfm.com
‘Mount Up!’ with Smoking for Jesus
Smoking for Jesus Ministry is inviting the community to “Mount Up! How One Church Survived Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.” Paige Roberson visited with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan about the 17th anniversary of the congregation’s journey from New Orleans to the Highland Lakes. A celebration service is Sunday, Aug. 28. The “Mount Up!” movie premieres on YouTube on Aug. 14.
NOLA.com
Bar owned by New Orleans' new 'night mayor' lacks alcohol license, documents show
The popular bar and performance venue owned by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s choice to lead the new “Office of Nighttime Economy” has operated without a valid city alcohol license for more than two months, according to city records. Howlin’ Wolf, the Warehouse District hotspot owned by Howard Kaplan,...
