ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myneworleans.com

M.S. Rau’s Revolutionaries Exhibition Free to Public Starting Oct. 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 110th anniversary, M.S. Rau will present its new exhibition, Revolutionaries: The Impressionists and Post-Impressionists at its 622 Royal Street gallery in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 22, 2022. The show, which is free and open to the public and also available for viewing online, will run through January 7, 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The National WWII Museum Commemorates “Band of Brothers” Miniseries with Anniversary Symposium

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum’s Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy is honored to commemorate the anniversary of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries by hosting a daylong symposium in New Orleans on Saturday, August 13, 2022*. Perhaps no single work, in the past two decades, has had such an impact, or made such an imprint on the American memory of World War II.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Prytania Theatres at Canal Place Announces Discount Ticket Tuesdays

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning Tuesday, August 16, all movies – all day and all night – will be only $6 admission for EVERYONE … EVERY Tuesday. Get out of the heat and come catch a movie while not breaking your wallet. This deal only applies at the Canal Place location, and it is available both in-person and online.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
myneworleans.com

Black Education for New Orleans Presents Annual Black is Brilliant Summit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Education nonprofit, BE NOLA(Black Education For New Orleans), announced the official dates and details for the 3rd Annual Black Is Brilliant Summit powered by Entergy. The goal of this unique educational event is to provide resources and support to Black educators and visionaries to ensure an education that creates better opportunities for Black children in New Orleans. The Black Is Brilliant Summit also provides an opportunity for the general public to learn, engage and advocate alongside BE NOLA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stupiddope.com

Rob49 Is Up To Bat As “The New Orleans Phenom” | Interview

Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Blanchard
Person
Robin
myneworleans.com

Week of August 8: 6 Top Food, Drink and Events to Enjoy Across the City

Each Saturday in August, Instagram (and beyond) sensation Bayou Saint Cake is selling her amazing cake creations by the slice at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. If you’ve always wanted to try her cakes, now is the best time to sample. Preorders will be open for some options online so be sure to check back each week to find out what flavors will be available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Member Appreciation Night at the Ogden Museum

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Member Appreciation evening, Aug. 18, will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.

In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#African American#New York City Opera#Houston Grand Opera#Performing#Ase#The Metropolitan Opera#European
myneworleans.com

City Park Partners with University of New Orleans for Volunteer Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans City Park is helping new local college students get acquainted with their surroundings this month. On August 10 and 11, 400 members of the incoming freshman class of the University of New Orleans will join Park staff for mornings of mulching, painting, clearing and more during the first-ever UNO Orientation Volunteer Day at City Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
myneworleans.com

Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose Wins Gold Medal

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose won a gold medal in the Vegetable Beer category of the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This is Lime Cucumber Gose’s third time being recognized in the U.S. Open Beer Championship, the second largest annual beer judging competition in the United States. The beer has also received gold medals at the 2021 Can Can Awards and the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues

When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
COVINGTON, LA
kbeyfm.com

‘Mount Up!’ with Smoking for Jesus

Smoking for Jesus Ministry is inviting the community to “Mount Up! How One Church Survived Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.” Paige Roberson visited with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan about the 17th anniversary of the congregation’s journey from New Orleans to the Highland Lakes. A celebration service is Sunday, Aug. 28. The “Mount Up!” movie premieres on YouTube on Aug. 14.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy