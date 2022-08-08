Read full article on original website
The Crisis Facing Nursing Homes, Assisted Living and Home Care for America’s Elderly
Hundreds of thousands of workers are leaving the caregiving industry. Unless immigration policies and industry standards change, an aging U.S. is going to face drastic consequences.
It’s time to expose the secret drug scam at the heart of American health care
A federal court recently exposed the rot at the heart of America's healthcare system. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, partly revolved around...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
mmm-online.com
These are the best and worst states for healthcare
Rhode Island has the best healthcare system in the U.S. while Mississippi has the worst, according to a WalletHub report released Monday. The study analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on more than 40 metrics, including healthcare cost, average monthly insurance premiums, access, physicians per capita and patient outcomes.
AOL Corp
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices
Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
healthleadersmedia.com
Reasons for Emergency Room Visits Vary by Health Insurance
A HealthCare.com analysis of federal data examines emergency department statistics related to diagnoses, payer types, costs, and income level. — Health insurance type plays a role in the reason for an emergency department visit, according to analysis by HealthCare.com. The research takes a look at federal data on emergency...
Washington Examiner
Death of rural pharmacies across US leaves millions without a place to get medicine
Millions of people in America are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now-barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, a primary care center, an OB-GYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
physiciansweekly.com
Healthcare Utilization & Costs for Musculoskeletal Disorders
For a study, researchers sought to investigate the scope and expenditures of ambulatory primary care, specialty physician care, and hospital service utilization for musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) in Ontario, Canada's biggest province. Administrative health databases for individuals aged 18 years were examined for the fiscal year 2013-2014, including data on...
POLITICO
How the workforce shortage is harming care for adults with disabilities
WELCOME TO WEDNESDAY PULSE — Domino's finally gives up in Italy. How did it take this long for the American chain to get the hint? Send your favorite Italian pizza joint, news and tips to kmahr@politico.com and dpayne@politico.com. (We'll go first: Pizzarium, near the Vatican. Prego.)
Medical deserts: What they are, where they are, and who they affect
Millions of Americans are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, primary care center, OBGYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
healthleadersmedia.com
Even After Infectious Outbreaks, Such as COVID-19, Nursing Home Staffing May Never be Fully Replaced
Decline is most notable among certified nursing assistants. — Infectious disease outbreak preparations in nursing homes should include emergency staffing plans, such as centralized "strike teams" that can be temporarily deployed to provide supplemental staffing, a recent study says. The study, Staffing Patterns in US Nursing Homes During COVID-19...
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?
Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void. "Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it's near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it's...
MedicalXpress
Study finds US nursing homes underreport pressure ulcers
Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that the number and severity of pressure ulcers suffered by Medicare residents in U.S. nursing homes is substantially underreported, leading to unreliable data that many consumers use to determine where to receive long- or short-term care. These findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Medical Care.
MedicalXpress
Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers
Workers in America's emergency departments were more likely to contract COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in community settings or at home rather than when providing patient care in a hospital setting, according to new research conducted at emergency departments across the nation. The study, part of the...
Scrubs Magazine
4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals
A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
Despite insurance coverage, few people with hepatitis C get treatment
Only a fraction of the more than 2 million American adults with Hepatitis C are getting antiviral treatments, even when their insurance will pay for it, the Centers for Disease Control said in a report out Tuesday. Why it matters: Hepatitis contributes to about 14,000 U.S. deaths a year, and...
Study ranks best, worst states for child well-being: Massachusetts tops list, New Mexico trails
Massachusetts topped the ranking released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Ranking last was New Mexico.
Medicaid Care Plan Recipients Have Less Than Two Weeks To Select New Plans
Medicaid recipients with managed care plans are approaching the deadline to select a new plan. Those who do not select a new plan may find themselves in one that is not the best match.
