ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
agingparents.com

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
mmm-online.com

These are the best and worst states for healthcare

Rhode Island has the best healthcare system in the U.S. while Mississippi has the worst, according to a WalletHub report released Monday. The study analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on more than 40 metrics, including healthcare cost, average monthly insurance premiums, access, physicians per capita and patient outcomes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AOL Corp

'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices

Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

Reasons for Emergency Room Visits Vary by Health Insurance

A HealthCare.com analysis of federal data examines emergency department statistics related to diagnoses, payer types, costs, and income level. — Health insurance type plays a role in the reason for an emergency department visit, according to analysis by HealthCare.com. The research takes a look at federal data on emergency...
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington Examiner

Death of rural pharmacies across US leaves millions without a place to get medicine

Millions of people in America are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now-barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, a primary care center, an OB-GYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
ELK COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
physiciansweekly.com

Healthcare Utilization & Costs for Musculoskeletal Disorders

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the scope and expenditures of ambulatory primary care, specialty physician care, and hospital service utilization for musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) in Ontario, Canada’s biggest province. Administrative health databases for individuals aged 18 years were examined for the fiscal year 2013-2014, including data on...
HEALTH
POLITICO

How the workforce shortage is harming care for adults with disabilities

With Dan Goldberg, Megan Wilson and Tucker Doherty. WELCOME TO WEDNESDAY PULSE — Domino’s finally gives up in Italy. How did it take this long for the American chain to get the hint? Send your favorite Italian pizza joint, news and tips to kmahr@politico.com and dpayne@politico.com. (We’ll go first: Pizzarium, near the Vatican. Prego.)
ADVOCACY
WashingtonExaminer

Medical deserts: What they are, where they are, and who they affect

Millions of Americans are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, primary care center, OBGYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

Even After Infectious Outbreaks, Such as COVID-19, Nursing Home Staffing May Never be Fully Replaced

Decline is most notable among certified nursing assistants. — Infectious disease outbreak preparations in nursing homes should include emergency staffing plans, such as centralized "strike teams" that can be temporarily deployed to provide supplemental staffing, a recent study says. The study, Staffing Patterns in US Nursing Homes During COVID-19...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#California Insurance#Hearing Devices#Aids#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Haccp#Dhcs#Scarle
KRCB 104.9

After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?

Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void.  “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
MedicalXpress

Study finds US nursing homes underreport pressure ulcers

Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that the number and severity of pressure ulcers suffered by Medicare residents in U.S. nursing homes is substantially underreported, leading to unreliable data that many consumers use to determine where to receive long- or short-term care. These findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Medical Care.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Scrubs Magazine

4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals

A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Axios

Despite insurance coverage, few people with hepatitis C get treatment

Only a fraction of the more than 2 million American adults with Hepatitis C are getting antiviral treatments, even when their insurance will pay for it, the Centers for Disease Control said in a report out Tuesday. Why it matters: Hepatitis contributes to about 14,000 U.S. deaths a year, and...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy