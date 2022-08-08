Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly is the new man in charge for the LSU Tigers football program. But will he lead the team to immediate success in 2022?. Following their National Championship win in the 2019 season, the LSU Tigers were unable to replicate that success. Most of that can be contributed to the majority of their starters heading to the NFL. Less than two years after leading the historic team to a CFP National title, Ed Orgeron and the program agreed to part ways.
LSU junior defensive end BJ Ojulari will sport No. 18 this season for the Tigers, carrying on a time-honored tradition for the team. The No. 18 jersey is given to the player — or players — who best exemplify Tigers football. Ojulari was one of the Tigers’ representatives at SEC Media Days this offseason. Already a major part of the defense last season, he had 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, which led the team.
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong discusses several high-profile commits that could be headed to Baton Rouge this week.
Bernard-Converse, cornerbacks banged up while offense continues to roll out interesting combinations.
The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
