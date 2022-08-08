Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Seven fire departments from throughout Pennsylvania were called to a house fire in Ellwood City Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Firefighters said that at least two people made it out of the house safely. Crews...
butlerradio.com
Brighton Rehab Charged With Fraud
A Beaver County nursing home that gained notoriety for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing healthcare fraud charges. Brighton Rehab was one of two Western PA nursing homes that allegedly had senior administration using two separate schemes in order to make extra money off of federal programs.
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
WFMJ.com
Farrell man sentenced for 2015 birthday party murder
After more than 7 years of legal hurdles, a Farrell man has been sentenced for murdering a man at a party. Michael Bagnall, 38, appeared in Mercer County Common Pleas Court and entered a no contest plea to one count of third-degree murder. Bagnall was immediately given a sentence of...
wtae.com
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Red Cross was helping people who were forced out of their home following a fire in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Hazen Avenue. A neighbor said one person who was inside the house...
AG: PA residents, nursing homes face federal fraud charges
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Shapiro, the charges are charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related […]
WYTV.com
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday. A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial. McCane is...
Crews working on water main break in Youngstown
The break happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of E. Midlothian Boulevard and Lemoyne Avenue.
Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
Banned customer accused of threatening pizza shop in Girard
A customer that was banned from ordering from a Girard pizza shop could be in more trouble.
WFMJ.com
Shopper's tip leads Austintown Police to possible child, animal neglect investigation
A call from a concerned citizen has led Austintown Police to investigate a possible case of possible child and animal abuse or neglect. A shopper outside a Niles department store on Sunday wrote down the license number of an SUV and called the police after noticing a young teenage boy who appeared to be bruised.
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged in Shooting of 9 Dogs in Crawford County Waives Hearing
The McKean man charged with shooting nine dogs in Crawford County waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, according to court records. Skyler Martin, 21, still faces nine felony counts of animal cruelty as the case against him proceeds. Seven of the dogs were killed, and two were...
WFMJ.com
September sentencing set for former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted in shooting
The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will be sentenced late next month for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
WYTV.com
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison. The sentence handed down by Judge Maureen Sweeney to Montrell Holmes, 25, was for an...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Pair Injured in Pa. Turnpike Accident in Indiana Township
(Indiana Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on the Pa Turnpike in Indiana Twp., Allegheny County at 6:00 PM on Sunday July 31, 2022. Troopers are reporting upon arriving and investigating it was...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
explore venango
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brighton Rehab, Mt. Lebanon Rehab officials accused of health care fraud in federal indictment
Federal and state law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced health care fraud charges against the owners and management staff at troubled Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Both facilities, owned by Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services LLC, have long been the target...
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday
An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
