CBS Baltimore

Judge schedules December trial date for Shanteari Weems

BALTIMORE – A tentative trial date has been set for the Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care.During a Tuesday status hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Shanteari Weems agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6, according to Washington, D.C. court records, and a Nov. 28 hearing to determine if both parties are prepared to go to trial.Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Scott's Chief of Staff to depart for position at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced the departure of Michael Huber, his Chief of Staff. After seven years at City Hall, Huber will join Johns Hopkins University as Director of Maryland State Government Affairs, the mayor's office said. Huber, an attorney, previously worked under two council presidents...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Missing Baltimore woman & grandson found in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman and her grandson were found Tuesday morning, five days after they were reported missing.Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton, were found about 8:30 a.m. on Avenue in Millersville. Police said they were taken to an area hospital."He might not even be able to tell us exactly what happened. I just know he was able to make it out," Jonathan Davis, Ashton's father and Marthann's son, said Wednesday. "Under the circumstances, it's a miracle."Ashton was a couple miles away, drinking water from a hose, his parents said. He was tired and hungry with several...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, Baltimore police submit revised redistricting map to City Council

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the submission of the revised redistricting map to the City Council. Earlier this year, Mayor Scott and Commissioner Harrison announced the plan to modernize the Department by redrawing the geographic boundaries of its...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"Something's going on" Baltimore student gets second falsified report card

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frustrated Baltimore mother is demanding answers from City Schools now that her son has received two report cards with falsified attendance. Qwantay Spearman missed the first 140 days of school for medical reasons. Despite that, the school continues to mark him present for days he was not in class.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man and Officer identified in Baltimore death investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who died while in police custody was identified, along with an officer involved in the incident, Monday. According to police, on August 4, 2022 at about 11:15 a.m., Baltimore Police Officers responded to a scene near Sherwood Avenue for the report of an overdose.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher & nonprofit exec tapped for Baltimore City school board

BALTIMORE -- Andrew Coy, a nonprofit executive and former city schools teacher, has been appointed to the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.Coy is a former teacher and technology integration specialist who served as a senior advisor on President Obama's Tech and Innovation Team, the Mayor's Office said. He is set to take over for Commissioner Michelle Bondima, whose term expired last summer."He brings a breadth of experience to this role, and I'm positive he will leverage this knowledge to put our young people in the best position possible to achieve their dreams and achieve...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Community Artist Ada Pinkston

Ada Pinkston has been a mainstay in Baltimore’s arts scene for quite some time now. She’s got the CV, performance pedigree, and enough Ws in the “grants received” column to stand next to anyone in the DMV that calls themselves an “artist.”. Listen as Ada...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Group calls on Baltimore leaders to address homeless encampments

BALTIMORE -- With homeless encampments cropping up across Baltimore, a local group is calling for city leaders to do more to keep people off the streets.The group is referring to camps like one near the corner of Pratt Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a number of tents can now be found.They're urging leaders to provide more resources to help those experiencing homelessness.Teddy Mills lives in an abandoned home near that intersection, but he has been homeless for about a year. Like advocates, he has noticed more tents."I've been seeing more people showing up," Mills told WJZ. "These...
BALTIMORE, MD

