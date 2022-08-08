ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety and Crime Reduction Commission Hosts a Healthy Mind Matters Back-to-School Event

By Lucia Viti
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Jacksonville — The Safety and Crime Reduction Commission (SCRC) is partnering with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) to end the stigma surrounding mental health care.

A Community Bus Tour: A Healthy Mind Matters Back-to-School Event will be held on August 13th from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Rd. The event is a partnership between the Safety and Crime Reduction Commission and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority as they work to end the stigma surrounding mental health care.

Mental health experts, Duval County Public School, Kids Hope Alliance and vendors will be present to share information with parents, children, as well as the community concerning the importance of mental health care. In addition there will be discussion on ways to prepare for a successful new school year. School supplies and back packs will be provided.

The free family event includes games and food. This, the fourth SCRC and JTA Community Bus Tour will include stops on the Eastside, Northside, and in Arlington’s Justina neighborhood.

