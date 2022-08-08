ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisc.edu

Welcoming Our New Faculty!

This summer, we are welcoming a few new members to Wisconsin Surgery as faculty! Learn more about them below. Kelly Collins, MD joins us as an Associate Professor within the Division of Transplantation. In addition, she is also the UW Health Surgical Director for two pediatric transplant programs: kidney and liver. Dr. Collins returns home to Wisconsin after obtaining her undergraduate degree here at UW-Madison, alongside completing her medical degree and general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She also completed a fellowship in transplant at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. She has an interest in simulation and feedback in surgical training and serves on the Fellowship Training Committee of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons. Prior to joining Wisconsin Surgery she was a senior staff surgeon at Henry Ford Hospital and surgical director for the pediatric liver disease and liver transplant program at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.
wisc.edu

O’Connor is recipient of Forward Award from Wisconsin Alumni Foundation

School of Education alumnus David J. O’Connor is a recipient of a 2022 Forward Award from the Wisconsin Alumni Foundation. The Forward Award acknowledges rising stars in various fields who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea through an emphasis on service, discovery, and progress. Young alumni within 15 years of graduation who have demonstrated exceptional early-career achievement and a positive impact on their professions or communities are eligible for this award.
wisc.edu

Farm to Flavor dinner event returns – Aug. 21

All are welcome to attend the annual Farm to Flavor dinner event on Sunday, August 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Garver Feed Mill in Madison, WI. This event is designed to be an engaging evening of conversation, learning, and tasting brought to you by the Culinary Breeding Network, Seed to Kitchen Collaborative, and Artisan Grain Collaborative.
