This summer, we are welcoming a few new members to Wisconsin Surgery as faculty! Learn more about them below. Kelly Collins, MD joins us as an Associate Professor within the Division of Transplantation. In addition, she is also the UW Health Surgical Director for two pediatric transplant programs: kidney and liver. Dr. Collins returns home to Wisconsin after obtaining her undergraduate degree here at UW-Madison, alongside completing her medical degree and general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She also completed a fellowship in transplant at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. She has an interest in simulation and feedback in surgical training and serves on the Fellowship Training Committee of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons. Prior to joining Wisconsin Surgery she was a senior staff surgeon at Henry Ford Hospital and surgical director for the pediatric liver disease and liver transplant program at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO