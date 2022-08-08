Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black ChildBriana BelcherWayne, NJ
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance CeremonyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
pikecountycourier.com
Italian Festival resurges in Port Jervis
The 2nd Annual Bella Notte Italiana / Italian Festival will be in Orange Square Park in Port Jervis on August 20. The entertainment lineup will include the return of Sal Valentinetti, Golden Buzzer winner from America’s Got Talent. Also performing will be award winning singer and PBS television host Cristina Fontanelli and the Uncle Louie Variety Show.
advertisernewssouth.com
Miss Byram crowned 2022 Queen of the Fair
Byram Township’s Jolisse Gray was named Queen of the Fair last Saturday, August 6, at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show. The honors student and National Defense Fellow is set to graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland University this coming December. Queen of the Fair is just one of many accomplishments for Gray, who was presented with a grand prize at her college for Best Undergraduate Research, is in multiple honors societies, and is the first at her college to earn The Newman Civic Fellowship.
Former News 12 anchor Carol Silva reveals she is again battling cancer
Carol Silva said during a speech at Racine Cancer Care’s Annual Gala in Woodbury that spots have been detected on her ribs and lung.
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
advertisernewssouth.com
Marilyn O’Brien Melchior
Marilyn (Fontane) O’Brien Melchior, 91, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Clement Victor James Fontane and Alice (Rhoades) Fontane, Mrs. Melchior formally lived in Hardyston. She had been employed by Shulton/American Cyanamid as the payroll supervisor in Clifton for 34...
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports. A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On site, this 13 acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The...
CBS News
Chatham beach closed to swimming twice after Portuguese man o'war sightings
CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers twice this weekend because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. The...
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
Animal nonprofit seeks to provide funding to small shelters, rescue groups across N.J.
When Susan Janett found a dog “moaning in agony” in a dumpster earlier this summer, she was faced with a challenging decision to make. Janett is co-founder of Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch in Essex County, a nonprofit focused on “rescuing, rehabilitating broken souls, and rehoming relinquished pets with loving families,” according to its website.
advertisernewssouth.com
Higher interest in local homes
At first glance, it looks like housing costs are continuing to soar. In Sussex County, NJ, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is going for $341,923, up from $325,023 in 2021. In Orange County, NY, it’s now $369,000, up from $310,230 last year. And over the border in Milford, Pennsylvania, a three-bedroom home is $400,000, up from $325,000 last year.
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
advertisernewssouth.com
Hamburg resident earns $2,000 scholarship
The New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association recently awarded 25 graduating NJ seniors 2021-2022 Student Leadership Scholarships each worth $2,000. The chosen students won for their “demonstrated leadership in school activities for participation in co-curricular activities other than athletics.”. The winners are selected from each of the three regions...
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
