Wantage, NJ

Italian Festival resurges in Port Jervis

The 2nd Annual Bella Notte Italiana / Italian Festival will be in Orange Square Park in Port Jervis on August 20. The entertainment lineup will include the return of Sal Valentinetti, Golden Buzzer winner from America’s Got Talent. Also performing will be award winning singer and PBS television host Cristina Fontanelli and the Uncle Louie Variety Show.
PORT JERVIS, NY
advertisernewssouth.com

Miss Byram crowned 2022 Queen of the Fair

Byram Township’s Jolisse Gray was named Queen of the Fair last Saturday, August 6, at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show. The honors student and National Defense Fellow is set to graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland University this coming December. Queen of the Fair is just one of many accomplishments for Gray, who was presented with a grand prize at her college for Best Undergraduate Research, is in multiple honors societies, and is the first at her college to earn The Newman Civic Fellowship.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Wantage, NJ
Government
City
Wantage, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County

The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Marilyn O’Brien Melchior

Marilyn (Fontane) O’Brien Melchior, 91, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Clement Victor James Fontane and Alice (Rhoades) Fontane, Mrs. Melchior formally lived in Hardyston. She had been employed by Shulton/American Cyanamid as the payroll supervisor in Clifton for 34...
SUSSEX, NJ
Person
Mike Lawlor
Person
Buddy Guy
Hudson Reporter

Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool

I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years

A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports. A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On site, this 13 acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The...
GOSHEN, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Play Music#Roots Music#Amp#Sussex Wantage Library#American#The Allman Brothers#Northern New Jersey
94.5 PST

Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon

I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Higher interest in local homes

At first glance, it looks like housing costs are continuing to soar. In Sussex County, NJ, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is going for $341,923, up from $325,023 in 2021. In Orange County, NY, it’s now $369,000, up from $310,230 last year. And over the border in Milford, Pennsylvania, a three-bedroom home is $400,000, up from $325,000 last year.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
