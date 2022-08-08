Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Local hospital addresses nursing shortage
A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
MyWabashValley.com
Little Italy Festival 2022 Re & Regina on Good Day Live!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, August 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s festival Re & Regina stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the changes, updates and events on tap for this year. Watch the attached interview and visit the festival page on Facebook for all of the information you need to enjoy Little Italy.
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
MyWabashValley.com
Sycamore Pain & Wellness treating migraines with Botox
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Horizon Health’s Sycamore Pain & Wellness Clinic in Terre Haute is helping patients who suffer from migraine headaches. Any adult who has chronic migraines/headaches could benefit from botox injections. It is the same Botox used for cosmetic procedures but in smaller, more frequent doses. Learn more about Botox and migraine in the attached Good Day Live interview. Visit their website to make an appointment.
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit and maintain nurses by working with […]
MyWabashValley.com
Wine on the Wabash with an 80’s vibe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The final Wine on the Wabash for the year will be held this Saturday, August 13, 2022. Kick back with music from The Eagles Project (Eagles Tribute), Mellencougar (John Cougar Mellencamp Tribute), and Mullet Over. Come early and enjoy tasty food from a variety of vendors and delicious wine from the State Line Wine Trail.
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess inventory. It obtains those items and then […]
WTHI
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
MyWabashValley.com
Community members will be honored with a pavilion dedication
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 11, the 12 Points Revitalization Inc. will be honoring community members who have been helpful to the community with a pavilion dedication. The structure will be located at 1323 Lafayette Avenue. Those being honored include Keymark Construction, the group that donated their...
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in Indiana in 2018 were arrested again within […]
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
WTHI
Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held
Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
MyWabashValley.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
MyWabashValley.com
Power restored to more than 1,000 Duke Energy Customers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers are in the dark this morning after strong storms and heavy rain pushed through the area overnight, according to the company’s Outage Map. The majority of the outages are in the Springhill area of Terre Haute. Those customers...
