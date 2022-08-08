Read full article on original website
myneworleans.com
Prytania Theatres at Canal Place Announces Discount Ticket Tuesdays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning Tuesday, August 16, all movies – all day and all night – will be only $6 admission for EVERYONE … EVERY Tuesday. Get out of the heat and come catch a movie while not breaking your wallet. This deal only applies at the Canal Place location, and it is available both in-person and online.
myneworleans.com
M.S. Rau’s Revolutionaries Exhibition Free to Public Starting Oct. 22
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 110th anniversary, M.S. Rau will present its new exhibition, Revolutionaries: The Impressionists and Post-Impressionists at its 622 Royal Street gallery in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 22, 2022. The show, which is free and open to the public and also available for viewing online, will run through January 7, 2023.
myneworleans.com
Heritage School of Music Auditions are Now Open
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music is the signature music education program at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Students ages 8-18 are invited to apply. Auditions for the fall session will be on Saturday, August 27, between 10...
myneworleans.com
Culture Collision is Back September 21
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WWNO 89.9 FM and Jefferson Performing Arts Society are partnering to bring back Culture Collision! After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Culture Collision 12 returns on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The last Culture Collision event was held in August 2019.
myneworleans.com
Camellia Bean Krewe Launches “Summer Grilling” Subscription Box
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To celebrate another season of celebrating friends and family, Camellia Brand (Camellia) announces the launch of its “Summer Grilling” themed subscription box, filled with both classic outdoor cooking staples and new favorites. “In Louisiana we treasure gathering with our friends and family,...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
lafourchegazette.com
Dufrene Building Materials eager for annual fishing rodeo
On Aug. 19 and 20, Dufrene Building Materials will be hosting their 7th annual fishing rodeo at Bridgeside Marina in Grand Isle, LA. The scales will open at 2pm and the entry for food and door prizes will be $15. An event that since its starts has given its benefits to contribute to local families and groups in need.
myneworleans.com
Black Education for New Orleans Presents Annual Black is Brilliant Summit
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Education nonprofit, BE NOLA(Black Education For New Orleans), announced the official dates and details for the 3rd Annual Black Is Brilliant Summit powered by Entergy. The goal of this unique educational event is to provide resources and support to Black educators and visionaries to ensure an education that creates better opportunities for Black children in New Orleans. The Black Is Brilliant Summit also provides an opportunity for the general public to learn, engage and advocate alongside BE NOLA.
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: Melba's plans Mid-City expansion; changes ahead on Harrison in Lakeview
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
myneworleans.com
City Park Partners with University of New Orleans for Volunteer Event
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans City Park is helping new local college students get acquainted with their surroundings this month. On August 10 and 11, 400 members of the incoming freshman class of the University of New Orleans will join Park staff for mornings of mulching, painting, clearing and more during the first-ever UNO Orientation Volunteer Day at City Park.
myneworleans.com
Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose Wins Gold Medal
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose won a gold medal in the Vegetable Beer category of the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This is Lime Cucumber Gose’s third time being recognized in the U.S. Open Beer Championship, the second largest annual beer judging competition in the United States. The beer has also received gold medals at the 2021 Can Can Awards and the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in New Orleans, LA Jan 20, 2023 – presale password
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a very short time you can purchase tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
myneworleans.com
The New Orleans Opera Presents the American Spiritual Ensemble at Temple Sinai
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Opera (NOOA) will present the American Spiritual Ensemble (ASE) at 7:30 p.m. on September 7, at Temple Sinai in uptown New Orleans. This program is underwritten by Robin Burgess and Terence Blanchard and is open to the public. Reservations are required.
NOLA.com
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
kbeyfm.com
‘Mount Up!’ with Smoking for Jesus
Smoking for Jesus Ministry is inviting the community to “Mount Up! How One Church Survived Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.” Paige Roberson visited with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan about the 17th anniversary of the congregation’s journey from New Orleans to the Highland Lakes. A celebration service is Sunday, Aug. 28. The “Mount Up!” movie premieres on YouTube on Aug. 14.
