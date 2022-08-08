ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

Prytania Theatres at Canal Place Announces Discount Ticket Tuesdays

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning Tuesday, August 16, all movies – all day and all night – will be only $6 admission for EVERYONE … EVERY Tuesday. Get out of the heat and come catch a movie while not breaking your wallet. This deal only applies at the Canal Place location, and it is available both in-person and online.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

M.S. Rau’s Revolutionaries Exhibition Free to Public Starting Oct. 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 110th anniversary, M.S. Rau will present its new exhibition, Revolutionaries: The Impressionists and Post-Impressionists at its 622 Royal Street gallery in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 22, 2022. The show, which is free and open to the public and also available for viewing online, will run through January 7, 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Heritage School of Music Auditions are Now Open

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music is the signature music education program at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Students ages 8-18 are invited to apply. Auditions for the fall session will be on Saturday, August 27, between 10...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Culture Collision is Back September 21

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WWNO 89.9 FM and Jefferson Performing Arts Society are partnering to bring back Culture Collision! After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Culture Collision 12 returns on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The last Culture Collision event was held in August 2019.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

Camellia Bean Krewe Launches “Summer Grilling” Subscription Box

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To celebrate another season of celebrating friends and family, Camellia Brand (Camellia) announces the launch of its “Summer Grilling” themed subscription box, filled with both classic outdoor cooking staples and new favorites. “In Louisiana we treasure gathering with our friends and family,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Dufrene Building Materials eager for annual fishing rodeo

On Aug. 19 and 20, Dufrene Building Materials will be hosting their 7th annual fishing rodeo at Bridgeside Marina in Grand Isle, LA. The scales will open at 2pm and the entry for food and door prizes will be $15. An event that since its starts has given its benefits to contribute to local families and groups in need.
CUT OFF, LA
myneworleans.com

Black Education for New Orleans Presents Annual Black is Brilliant Summit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Education nonprofit, BE NOLA(Black Education For New Orleans), announced the official dates and details for the 3rd Annual Black Is Brilliant Summit powered by Entergy. The goal of this unique educational event is to provide resources and support to Black educators and visionaries to ensure an education that creates better opportunities for Black children in New Orleans. The Black Is Brilliant Summit also provides an opportunity for the general public to learn, engage and advocate alongside BE NOLA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.

In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

City Park Partners with University of New Orleans for Volunteer Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans City Park is helping new local college students get acquainted with their surroundings this month. On August 10 and 11, 400 members of the incoming freshman class of the University of New Orleans will join Park staff for mornings of mulching, painting, clearing and more during the first-ever UNO Orientation Volunteer Day at City Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose Wins Gold Medal

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose won a gold medal in the Vegetable Beer category of the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This is Lime Cucumber Gose’s third time being recognized in the U.S. Open Beer Championship, the second largest annual beer judging competition in the United States. The beer has also received gold medals at the 2021 Can Can Awards and the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues

When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kbeyfm.com

‘Mount Up!’ with Smoking for Jesus

Smoking for Jesus Ministry is inviting the community to “Mount Up! How One Church Survived Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.” Paige Roberson visited with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan about the 17th anniversary of the congregation’s journey from New Orleans to the Highland Lakes. A celebration service is Sunday, Aug. 28. The “Mount Up!” movie premieres on YouTube on Aug. 14.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

