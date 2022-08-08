ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parish, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

State Police looking for stolen truck from Selkirk Shores

RICHLAND — The New York State Police along with the New York State Park Police are searching for a stolen vehicle that was taken from Selkirk Shores State Park in Richland on Tuesday. The truck, which is a state parks and recreational maintenance vehicle, was taken from a building...
RICHLAND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man accused of intoxicated driving in town of Fowler: NYSP

FOWLER- A Lewis County man is accused of intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Gouverneur). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV

UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
UTICA, NY
Parish, NY
WKTV

2 suspects arrested, 1 still at large following robbery in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third following a home invasion on Monday. Officers went to 729 W. Liberty St. around 12:35 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call in order to check the welfare of the residents. Police were told...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old LaFargeville boy is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Watertown police on a chase on city streets and through backyards. The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tracker from Alexandria Bay, police said. According to...
WATERTOWN, NY
whcuradio.com

Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
Hot 99.1

How Awful! Dogs Rescued in Upstate with Quills in their Faces!

Two dogs living in deplorable conditions in Upstate NY - unable to eat and drink on their own - were rescued recently and thankfully, New York State Police arrested a couple over the weekend after they found these poor animals starving and covered in horribly painful porcupine quills. According to...
PARISH, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the vehicle,...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
HOLLAND PATENT, NY

