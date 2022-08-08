ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Woman Shot, Killed In Hartford Home, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxq8R_0h9C4I7500
The area of the crime. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

One person is in custody after a woman was found shot and killed inside a Connecticut home over the weekend.

The woman was found in Hartford around 9:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 after police received a call from a resident reporting the shooting.

Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 73 Colonial Street for a report of a person shot, said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Mastroianni said.

A crime scene was located inside the house, and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel, he added.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing, Mastroianni said.

The person detained is being questioned by investigators, he said.

"At this time this is believed to be an isolated incident," Mastroianni said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Hartford, CT
Daily Voice

