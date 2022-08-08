ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Here’s what kick-started life on Earth

By Talker News
Talker
Talker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPyzZ_0h9C47UL00
(Maples Images via Shutterstock)

By Mark Waghorn via SWNS

Life was kick-started by oxygen deep inside the Earth's crust, according to new research.

The ancient source fueled evolution around 3.5 billion years ago - before the birth of photosynthesis.

Hydrogen peroxide is a toxic form released through cracks in the crust, say scientists. Even a tiny quantity can kill a human, but it helps microbes to breathe.

The gas is generated from rocks during the movement of geological faults.

Lead author Jordan Stone, a Masters student at Newcastle University , said: "Previous research has suggested small amounts of hydrogen peroxide and other oxidants can be formed by stressing or crushing of rocks in the absence of oxygen.

"This is the first study to show the vital importance of hot temperatures in maximizing hydrogen peroxide generation."

Earth's oxygen-rich atmosphere was built by microscopic organisms called cyanobacteria - commonly known as blue-green algae.

They generated energy from sunlight. How their even more primitive ancestors survived
has been a mystery - until now.

Hydrogen peroxide was key in the emergence from an oxygen-free world to one in which complex creatures - including ourselves - could emerge.

It feasibly influenced the very origin of life in hot environments on the early planet prior to the advent of photosynthesis.

Tectonically active regions not only generate earthquakes but riddle the subsurface with fissures.

They are lined with highly reactive rocks containing imperfections, or defects. Water can then filter down and react.

In lab experiments, Stone and colleagues simulated conditions by crushing granite, basalt and peridotite - rock types present in the early crust.

These were then added to water under well-controlled oxygen-free conditions at varying temperatures.

Substantial amounts of hydrogen peroxide - and as a result, potentially oxygen - were generated at temperatures close to the boiling point of water.

The temperature of hydrogen peroxide formation overlaps the growth ranges of some of the most heat-loving microbes on Earth called hyperthermophiles.

These include ancient oxygen-using microbes near the roots of Charles Darwin's Universal Tree of Life.

Principal investigator Dr. Jon Telling, also from Newcastle, said: "This research shows that defects on crushed rock and minerals can behave very differently to how you would expect more 'perfect' mineral surfaces to react.

"All these mechanochemical reactions need to generate hydrogen peroxide, and therefore oxygen, is water, crushed rocks, and high temperatures.

"They were all present on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis and could have influenced the chemistry and microbiology in hot, seismically active regions where life may have first evolved."

The study is in the journal Nature Communications .

The post Here’s what kick-started life on Earth appeared first on Talker .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Stone
Person
Charles Darwin
ScienceAlert

Earth's Crust Is 'Dripping' Under The Andes, Scientists Say

Beneath the Andes mountains in South America, Earth's crust is dripping into the planet's interior. Moreover, this has been occurring for millions of years – a long geological process that has produced telltale wrinkling and other features on the surface that scientists have discerned through modeling and experimentation. This...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

The Silurian Hypothesis: Could An Advanced Civilization Have Lived On Earth Millions Of Years Before Humans?

In Doctor Who, an alien species called the Silurians exists – technologically-advanced humanoid reptiles who lived long before humans, going into hiding and being basically undiscovered again until everyone's favorite time-traveling alien came along in his phone box. So far, so not science. However, in 2018 two University of Cambridge scientists named their paper – The Silurian hypothesis: would it be possible to detect an industrial civilization in the geological record? – after the fictional species.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Earth#Early Earth#Chemistry#Maples Images#Swns Life#Newcastle University
Interesting Engineering

Skyscraper-sized asteroids will fly past the Earth today and tomorrow

According to NASA's Asteroid Watch, two massive asteroids the size of skyscrapers will zip past the Earth as you sit down and unwind this weekend. Composed of rock, dust, and metallic minerals, asteroids mostly occupy the region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, commonly known as the asteroid belt. However, some asteroids stray away from this orbit and are outside the orbit of Neptune, while some come closer to the Sun. At times, when traversing the orbit of the Earth, these asteroids come very close to the Earth and are classified as Near-Earth Objects (NEOs).
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon

A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
CNET

NASA's Curiosity Rover Landed on Mars 10 Years Ago. It Changed My Life

A decade ago it was a sky crane, a be-mohawked NASA engineer named Bobak and a $2.5 billion rover called Curiosity that took my career in a new direction. Mainly, it was the high-resolution photos that NASA's state-of-the-art rolling robot sent back from its new permanent home on Mars that got me. At the time, for the first time in human history, Earth was a world suddenly full of photographs of almost everything and everyone, thanks to smartphones. But it was the crisp photos of a completely empty world that seemed most meaningful to me, for reasons I still struggle to put into words 10 years later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Earth has been mysteriously slowing down for 50 years - now scientists think they know why

Planet Earth has begin spinning at a slower rate, making the days longer, and scientists are struggling to understand why.In general, there are processes to point to that have lengthened the Earth’s day from its approximately 86,400-second length.Over millions of years, the planet’s rotation has been slowing down due to friction caused by the Moon. Every 100 years, around 2.3 milliseconds is added to the length of a day – billions of years ago, a day on Earth only lasted 19 hours.Now, however, the Earth’s continual slowness is unprecedented and has gone on for the past 50 years and,...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Earth's Days Are Mysteriously Getting Longer, Scientists Say

Atomic clocks, combined with precise astronomical measurements, have revealed that the length of a day is suddenly getting longer, and scientists don't know why. This has critical impacts not just on our timekeeping, but also things like GPS and other technologies that govern our modern life. Over the past few...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

A 'potentially hazardous' blue-whale-size asteroid will zip through Earth’s orbit on Friday

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid the size of a blue whale is set to zip past Earth on Friday (Aug. 12), according to NASA (opens in new tab). The asteroid, named 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter between 42 and 92 feet (13 and 28 meters), or about the body length of an adult blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), and it will zoom past the Earth at 20,512 mph (33,012 km/h).
ASTRONOMY
digg.com

Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?

As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Giant Meteorite Impacts May Have Created Earth’s Continents

Earth is the only planet known to have continents, although exactly how these distinct landmasses came to exist remains something of a mystery. Among the most exciting theories is the idea that a barrage of giant impacts during Earth’s infancy led stable continental portions called cratons to form, and researchers have now provided the strongest evidence yet for this hypothesis.
ASTRONOMY
Talker

Talker

New York, NY
14
Followers
66
Post
245
Views
ABOUT

Talker is an expertly curated feed of news stories and data-driven content. From the weird and wonderful to studies and surveys around travel, health, food, parenting, work, finance and more.

 https://talker.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy