Land up to 50% off Lo & Sons carry-on bags, backpacks, totes and more travel bags

Getting ready for a last-minute summer getaway? Fly away with major savings on best-selling travel bags from Lo & Sons . With tons of durable options, this end-of-summer sale is one you won't want to miss.

During the category-wide Lo & Sons sale , you can save up to 50% on select travel bags , backpacks , tote bags and more through Monday, August 15 . The sale offers a rare opportunity to save hundreds on tons of best-selling and Reviewed-approved pieces.

For a purse that will hold all your travel essentials, the Lo & Sons The Pearl is a must-have. In fact, our executive editor of home and labs, Meghan Kavanaugh, called it "the personal travel companion I never knew I needed." Usually retailing for $298, you can take home this popular crossbody for just $193.70 today—a whopping 50% markdown. With two padded zippered pockets on either side of the main compartment the versatile purse is perfect for storing everything from travel documents to snacks, plus the bag comes in tons of different styles so you're sure to find one worth snatching.

If you prefer a bigger travel bag, Lo & Sons has several spacious options on sale including the Lo & Sons The Catalina deluxe , which landed on our list of stylish weekender bags for men . Made of water-resistant material, the bag features a padded messenger strap and a bottom zipper compartment—perfect for storing shoes or dirty laundry. The large tote bag is currently on sale for $107.50, saving you $107.50 off the usual price of $215.

Whether you're traveling to get back to school or simply enjoy the last few weeks of summer sunshine, these Lo & Sons bags promise to be the perfect carry on. Shop this 50% off sale to scoop serious savings on durable travel bags now.

