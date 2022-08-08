ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Super scooper planes aiding fight against Elmo Fire

By Carter Culver
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lUi1_0h9C41Bz00

KALISPELL – Crews are continuing to battle the Elmo Fire where containment has grown to 55% while burning 21,345 acres.

A key to getting the blaze in check is battling the flames from the air and among the tools being used are super scoopers that dump close to half a million gallons of water each day while fighting the Elmo Fire.

“The most important thing is that we’re supporting the ground folk troops. I mean that’s a really big part of it,” explained Bridger Aerospace Director of Marketing Communications K Mita.

Bridger Aerospace is one of two U.S companies with super scoopers helping combat the fire.

“This airplane we’re standing in right now is the only airplane personally designed to fight fires,” K Mita explained when we stopped by Glacier Park International Airport.

Carter Culver/MTN News

It’s a design that has proven incredibly effective with only a 12-second scoop time to get water to the firefighters on the ground.

"They started with these two tanks; 1412 gallons combined. And then basically built an airplane around it and this is what they came up with,” Kita told MTN News.

First Officer Ben Houston has seen firsthand why this is important.

Carter Culver/MTN News

“A lot of the country we’re working in is pretty rural, and some of it has no road access. So, to get anything more than a backpack up there is a pretty big challenge.”

The company based out of Bozeman has been up to the challenge.

“The scoopers have been pretty effective and they’re starting to get a handle on it when I showed,” Houston said. “But we have a good, two good water sources really close to the fire, so I kind of anticipated, you know, that we could put a lot of water on the fire and be pretty effective.”

Carter Culver/MTN News

Houston has seen his fair share of fire in his 13 years of flying and continues to be impressed by those fighting on the ground.

"The guys on the ground have done a really good job and gotten around a lot of it, and the fire activity has definitely slowed down,” Houston concluded.

Comments / 2

Guest
2d ago

Thank You to the Amazing Pilots of these planes & ALL personnel that are fighting this horrible fire! You risk your lives daily for people that you don't even know and I for 1 really appreciate it!

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Accidents
City
Elmo, MT
Montana State
Montana Accidents
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Bozeman, MT
montanarightnow.com

Community involvement in the Elmo fire

ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo fire increased in acreage to almost 22,00 acres as of this morning, but firefighters proceeded to maintain thirty percent containment. Although the fire is growing, community members stretching from Polson to Dayton are stepping up to show their support for the firefighters through various efforts.
ELMO, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Scooper#Accident#Mtn News
montanarightnow.com

Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home

"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
ELMO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montanarightnow.com

'Worst proposal ever': C. Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy