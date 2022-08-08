ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sykesville, MD

Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Maryland Garage, Contents Inside: State Officials

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
The fire broke out at 6370 Sykesville Road, Sykesville in Carroll County. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

An investigation is underway after a fast-moving fire tore through a Carroll County garage, tearing through it and everything inside.

A passerby alerted the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department about an early morning fire that broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Maryland Fire Marshal announced.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the department said that when they arrived at the Sykesville Road residence in Sykesville, they found a detached garage fully involved, though they were able to knock down the flames quickly.

Officials noted that the garage was also close to two houses and a shed causing an exposure concern, though firefighters were largely able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings aside from minor burns to the siding of the home.

Approximately 30 firefighters worked for an estimated two hours before clearing the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It caused upwards of $50,000 in damage to the structure of the garage and $50,000 in damage to the contents inside the garage, which were a complete loss.

Officials noted that the neighbor’s home and garage on either side of the home sustained direct and radiant heat damage, but no residents were displaced by the fire.

