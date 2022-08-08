22-Year-Old Amazon Worker Dies Days After Crash At PA Fulfillment Center: Coroner

A worker who suffered "serious injuries" in a crash inside an Amazon warehouse in Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1 has been pronounced dead less than one week later, authorities say.

Alex Carrillo, 22, of New Oxford, "sustained serious injuries after their truck was struck by another powered industrial truck," while doing "routine work" at the fulfillment center located at 2 Ames Drive in Carlisle, Sam Stephenson told Daily Voice, he was later identified to Daily Voice by Cumberland County coroner Charlie Hall.

"He was immediately transported by EMS to a local hospital where he subsequently passed away on Saturday, Aug 6," as Stephenson told Daily Voice in an updated official statement on Tuesday, August 9.

"His Cause of Death is Multiple Traumatic Injuries and the Manner of Death is Accidental," Hall said. The exact day and time of his death were not released when Daily Voice contacted Hall on Monday, August 8.

"We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We stand ready to support them however they need it." Stephenson added.

No other injuries were reported, authorities say.

Funeral and memorial service details were not publicly released at the time of publishing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation in addition to an internal one by Amazon.