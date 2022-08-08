ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Daughter of fallen officer receives police escort for first day of school

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3xK7_0h9C3kb600

Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a child of a fallen police lieutenant in La Vergne.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky worked with the La Vergne Police department for 20 years, joining in 2001. He died on November 12 , 2021 following a medical emergency while on duty.

La Vergne Police Department
Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky

Stolinksy's daughter Anna began school Monday in Smyrna, and in honor of her father and in support of her family, she and her mother were given a police escort to school by several motorcycle officers.

They were also surrounded by officers from multiple departments as she made her way into school.

City of La Vergne

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smyrna, TN
Society
City
La Vergne, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Smyrna, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
smokeybarn.com

Indictment Alleges Robertson Teacher Exposed Himself At School

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Greenbrier Middle School Teacher has been suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct on school property. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old John Nolan Keathley was arrested following an investigation that began in March of 2022. The case was presented to the Robertson County Grand Jury in July and a sealed capias was issued. Keathley was arrested by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on July 31 on an indictment for “public indecency, solicitation of a minor, and indecent exposure.”
GREENBRIER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Police Lieutenant#Escort#Medical Emergency#Education#The La Vergne Police
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy