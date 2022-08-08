Some Edgefield Avenue residents lose water after Monday morning water main break
Some residents of the City of Aiken were without water for nearly two hours Monday morning.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said a water main break was reported at 9:35 a.m. at 217 Edgefield Ave.
The address is located in the block between York Street and Fairfield Avenue.
He added repairs to the water main were completed as of 11:31 a.m.
Residents of that block of Edgefield Avenue were without water while repairs were made.
Bedenbaugh said he did not know the cause of the break but added that it's a typical time of year for water main breaks.
He said the city makes efforts to notify its water customers in multiple ways when there is a break. Bedenbaugh said those methods include door hangers, social media and the city's alert system.
Comments / 0