Aiken, SC

Some Edgefield Avenue residents lose water after Monday morning water main break

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
 2 days ago

Some residents of the City of Aiken were without water for nearly two hours Monday morning.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said a water main break was reported at 9:35 a.m. at 217 Edgefield Ave.

The address is located in the block between York Street and Fairfield Avenue.

He added repairs to the water main were completed as of 11:31 a.m.

Residents of that block of Edgefield Avenue were without water while repairs were made.

Bedenbaugh said he did not know the cause of the break but added that it's a typical time of year for water main breaks.

He said the city makes efforts to notify its water customers in multiple ways when there is a break. Bedenbaugh said those methods include door hangers, social media and the city's alert system.

