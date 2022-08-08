PUBG Mobile Global Championship to feature $3M prize pool

The $3 million 2022 PUBG Mobile World Invitational kicks off Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Main Tournament on Thursday features 18 teams battling for a share of a $2 million prize pool.

The five top-ranked teams from the Main Tournament will become part of the 12-team field for the Afterparty Showdown, which runs from Aug. 18-20 and includes a $1 million prize pool.

In addition to the five teams TBD from the main event, the Afterparty Showdown lineup will include five teams selected via fan voting in various regions: RA’AD (Egypt), Deadeyes Guys (Nepal), Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia), S2G Esports (Turkey) and ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil).

The remaining two slots in the Afterparty competition were awarded to 7Sea Esports, winner of Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2022, and the specially invited R8 ESPORTS.

The full list of teams competing in the PMWI Main Tournament are Morph, Box Gaming, Vampire Esports, 4Rivals, DenizBank Wildcats, VIVO KEYD, Aton Esports, 52 Esports, Stalwart Esports, Nigma Galaxy, Virtual Gaming Squad, TJB Esports EU, Back2Back, REGAN.S Gaming, DWG KIA, DONUTS USG, Team SouL and Team Falcons.

–Field Level Media

