Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Bodies found in two vehicles in same waterway provide closure in missing persons cases
PORT ARTHUR/PORT NECHES — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that at the same time Port Arthur Police found the remains of Elton Harris in a submerged vehicle Tuesday afternoon, they found another vehicle and remains believed to be those of a man reported missing from Port Neches in 2008.
Port Arthur News
Sheriff: More arrests likely after corrections officer caught in drug sting
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens anticipates more arrests as the investigation continues into drugs and contraband being smuggled into the county jail. The investigation comes on the heels of Wednesday’s arrest of officer Dylan Michael Moore, 24, of Groves, on a second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charge.
Man facing DWI charge after rear-ending Beaumont Police cruiser Tuesday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is facing DWI charges after rear-ending a Beaumont Police cruiser late Tuesday night. Two officers were in the cruiser stopped at a red light on 11th St at Hollywood St. when they were struck from behind by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Francisco Xante-Lobos according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV
ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV. Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cold case solved? | Discovery of Port Arthur man's body leads to bones believed linked to 14-year-old missing person case
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers this week have discovered the body of a Port Arthur man missing since late July as well as bones believed to be of a Port Neches person who went missing 14 years ago. The search for Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, of Port Arthur, who...
KFDM-TV
Candlelight vigil honors Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell
BEAUMONT — Family and friends say they accomplished their goal of shining a light on the memory of Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell. The Beaumont officer died August 9, 2020 when a teenager more than two times the limit for blood -alcohol content crashed into her police SUV on Cardinal Drive.
therecordlive.com
Sheriff works to rid county of illegal game rooms
The Orange County Sheriff's Office recruited help from county code enforcement, a county emergency services district, and the Rose City marshal to shut down three gaming rooms last week. According to a press release from Sheriff Lane Mooney, detectives with the Narcotics Division investigated the three rooms and found multiple...
kogt.com
Accident On Texas Ave. In BC
Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
Police arrest man after hearing him threaten to 'shoot up the place'
A convicted felon will once again face court because he was allegedly caught carrying a gun while walking on the wrong side of the roadway. A Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday indicted the 32-year-old with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. He has multiple prior felony convictions in Harris County, according to court documents.
kjas.com
Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
kogt.com
Do You Recognize This Thief?
On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
kjas.com
Gib Lewis inmate dies from suicide, 39 days after guard committed suicide
An inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit near Woodville has died as a result of what investigators believe is a case of suicide. This comes just 39 days after a guard at the same facility died in a case of suicide. The only information released about the inmate was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange Leader
Area businesswoman breaks down how she was scammed for $1,000; warns other potential victims
A Southeast Texas businesswoman is telling how she was scammed out of $1,000 in hopes to save others from the same. Cheryl Underhill feels psychologically and financially violated after becoming a victim of a jury duty scam. The scam involves a caller pretending to be law enforcement and claims the...
Lumberton woman dies in fiery single-car wreck Sunday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman was killed in a fiery single car wreck late Sunday night on the south side of Beaumont. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck along southbound Cardinal Drive at Texas Highway 347 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman
BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
Jury selection underway for trial of Beaumont man accused of hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 52-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and leaving the scene in 2020 will soon stand trial. Jason Lynn McKnight is charged with accident involving injury or death. Police say he struck and killed Edward Stedman, who was on a bike at the corner of Delaware Street and Savannah Trace.
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
East Texas News
Man arrested on numerous charges
WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
KTRE
Active fires reported in counties of Polk, Tyler
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Teran Teran Fire in Tyler County is 150 acres and 70 percent contained. It is in the north part of the county, west of U.S. 69. Trouble Fire is just south east of Teran Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 80 percent contained.
Trial for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in connection with 2019 death of Port Arthur man set to begin soon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man may soon stand trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
Comments / 1