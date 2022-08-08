Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak's bid to become the next Prime Minister is being hindered by accusations that he betrayed Boris Johnson, allies have said
Accusations that Rishi Sunak is a 'Boris betrayer' are proving a major challenge for him as Tory members prepare to vote in the leadership contest, allies of the former chancellor have said. Mr Sunak – who is more than 30 points behind Liz Truss, according to two polls this week...
‘Rats deserting sinking ship’: Truss team seeks endorsements from Sunak’s side
Liz Truss’s strategists aim to convince MPs to switch allegiance to maintain her campaign’s momentum
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Ministers working on fresh cost-of-living support package to put to new PM
The Government is working up a fresh package of cost-of-living support for the next prime minister to consider when they take office, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said.Simon Clarke argued it is “absolutely right” for the new leader to consider “these options in the round” when they take the reins, suggesting they should steer clear of announcing “new uncosted policies” during the election period.It comes after frontrunner Liz Truss – who has Mr Clarke’s backing – hit out at “bizarre” proposals to agree help for rising energy bills with the Government and her rival Rishi Sunak before the...
Labour blasts ‘absurd’ tax regime after report shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK
Labour has accused the government of favouring oil and gas giants with a “uniquely generous” regime of tax and subsidies, after it emerged that Shell had received more than £100m from the UK taxpayer in 2021.The payment was revealed in a Shell report, which showed that the company had paid out a total of £17bn in taxes and royalties to governments around the world last year. State subsidies outweighed charges in only a handful of countries, and the UK was by far the biggest payer, followed by India at £15m and Germany at £3m.Labour said that poorly designed tax breaks...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Public tell MPs to quit committee amid accusations that bid to make Boris Johnson answer for Partygate is a 'witch-hunt'
Constituents of Tory MPs on the ‘witch-hunt’ committee investigating Boris Johnson last night called on them to quit. Conservative Party members and voters criticised Sir Bernard Jenkin, Alberto Costa and Andy Carter for remaining on the Commons privileges committee. In Sir Bernard’s Harwich and North Essex constituency Tory...
Jacob Rees-Mogg attack on civil service waste shows photo of empty desks in his own department
Jacob Rees-Mogg’s most recent attack on civil service waste included a now-deleted photo of empty desks within his own department.The government efficiency minister wrote an article claiming civil service chiefs had “not taking efficiency seriously enough” and were “happy to ignore expensive office buildings that are empty”.Saying he had been “surprised” at the emptiness of Serious Fraud Office, Mr Rees-Mogg’s article for The Sun originally showed a photo of empty desks with the caption: “Rees-Mogg was stunned to find the Serious Fraud Office empty.”But the photo, now deleted, was actually of the Cabinet Office. It showed a board on...
Nicola Sturgeon says Liz Truss asked her ‘how to get into Vogue’
Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss quizzed her about how to land an interview in Vogue magazine when they met briefly at Cop26 last year. Speaking at an Edinburgh fringe event on Wednesday, the Scottish first minister recalled meeting the Conservative leadership favourite at the global climate conference in Glasgow shortly after the magazine interview – her second with the fashion bible – had come out.
Cumbria coal mine: Government delays decision on controversial new pit again
A final decision on whether a hugely controversial new coal mine in Cumbria should get the go ahead has been delayed again.The government had been due to rule next week on whether planning permission for the pit near Whitehaven should be granted or not.But, amid major climate concerns, ministers have now said they will make a decision by 8 November instead – when a new prime minister will be in place.The proposed £165m facility, which would be the first new coal mine opened in the UK in 30 years, has been at the centre of debate since plans for it...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
Shelving of Yorkshire asylum centre raises questions about policy – and Patel
Analysis: as Boris Johnson’s immigration proposals face another setback, the home secretary’s position is also in doubt
Liz Truss hints at further cost of living support if made prime minister
Liz Truss has hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”.Her opponent, Rishi Sunak, meanwhile told the BBC that the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help struggling households, and pitched himself as the more realistic candidate to be the next premier.With analysts predicting average annual household energy bills could top £4,200 in January, the cost-of-living issue continues to dominate the exchanges in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson.The two contenders are set to face further questions from Conservative party members at a hustings in Cheltenham on...
BBC
Queen to interrupt Balmoral stay to meet new prime minister
The Queen will interrupt her annual stay in Balmoral in Scotland so she can hold an audience with the incoming new prime minister, says Buckingham Palace. The winner of the Conservative leadership battle is due to be announced on 5 September, when the Queen would usually be in Scotland. But...
Boris Johnson ‘misled parliament on Partygate’, ex-No 10 staff ready to tell inquiry
Former Downing Street are said to be preparing to give evidence to MPs claiming Boris Johnson did misled parliament during the Partygate scandal.Three former officials at No 10 reportedly believe that the prime minister did not tell the Commons all that he knew about rule-breaking gatherings held during the Covid crisis.One of the ex-staffers has agreed to give evidence to the privileges committee inquiry into whether the PM mislead, while two others contacted by the committee are considering whether to testify, according to The Telegraph.One told the newspaper: “On the facts, he was definitely at lockdown-breaking events and he...
Chancellor to hold crisis talks with gas and electricity bosses
Energy sector bosses will take part in crisis talks with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.In a new dire outlook for households, Cornwall Insight said bills are set to soar to around £3,582 in October, from £1,971 on Tuesday, before rising even further in the new year.There has been widespread anger at Shell, BP and British Gas owner Centrica announcing bumper financial results while households struggle to cope with soaring bills.The Sun reported gas and electricity executives will meet with the Cabinet ministers on Thursday...
BBC
Liz Truss not ruling out emergency payments, says Penny Mordaunt
A senior ally of Liz Truss says the Tory leadership candidate has not ruled out giving help to families struggling with the cost of living crisis. Penny Mordaunt claimed that to say so was "overinterpreting" what Ms Truss had previously said. The foreign secretary had said she would focus on...
US inflation falls to 8.5%, raising hopes price gains have peaked – as it happened
US stocks rally, dollar falls sharply after ‘rare pleasant surprise’ from consumer price report; UK ministers to meet energy bosses on Thursday to discuss cost of living crisis
