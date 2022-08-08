ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Cody Johnson adds December Simmons Bank Arena stop to 2022 tour

By Cate Skinner
 2 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Ark. – Country music star Cody Johnson is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena in December.

Officials with Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the two-week number one hit “’Til You Can’t” platinum artist will perform with country music artists Randy Houser and Ashland Craft on December 2, 2022.

COJO Nation fans can buy their tickets starting Friday, August 19 on Ticketmaster.com or at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office.

Chris Stapleton to make tour stop at Simmons Bank Arena

Cody Johnson is just one of the many country artists to perform at Simmons Bank Arena this fall. Johnson will be included in the lineup with country artists like Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

Luke Bryan to perform live at Simmons Bank Arena

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.

