ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 12

NM Arkansas
2d ago

All schools should have armed police at all times! The White House has them Nancy Pelosi has them sooooo what the problem I love it

Reply
3
BellaG
2d ago

I come from big city and we grew up with police officers safety in our schools. not only that but , metal detectors at every entry way. It was a hassle to take off shoes,coats , belts and backpacks and pass them thru the band but, we were safe. I now realize that .... after so many years lol m

Reply
2
John Dow
1d ago

If Arkansas do, they better make sure those officers are not racist in no for or fashion.... Otherwise they are going to be facing a lots of Lawsuits......

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Springdale Public Schools approves armed school security officers program

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale school board met Tuesday night and approved a program that creates positions for commissioned school security officers. Eighteen officers will be hired to reach the goal of having an armed officer in every elementary school in the district. "It's a 60-hour minimum training," Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Fort Smith, AR
Education
Springdale, AR
Government
City
Siloam Springs, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
Springdale, AR
Education
KHBS

Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas High School#School Security#Threat Assessment#School Safety
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections

Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KHBS

Submission period open for Fayetteville's Utility Box Art Program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced on Monday that it is seeking proposals for its Utility Box Art Program. The submission period opened Monday, Aug. 8. The 2022 theme is "Follow the Flow." The city said that proposals should celebrate and educate the public on the importance of keeping our local waterways clean with a focus on creek pollution, groundwater pollution and/or stormwater runoff and contamination.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

Arkansas legislators meet in special session

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are meeting in a special session that began late Tuesday morning.Follow this link to stream the proceedings while lawmakers are in session. Gov. Asa Hutchinson believes moving tax cuts forward would help Arkansans take home more pay, sooner. He hopes Arkansas lawmakers are...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy