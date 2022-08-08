Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police investigating Tuesday night homicide
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another homicide has taken place in the city of Peoria. Tuesday night just after 10:30, Peoria Police responded to the area of W. Kettelle St. and S. Louisa St. for reports of a Shot Spotter alert of four rounds. When officers arrived, they found a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
1470 WMBD
1470 WMBD
Juvenile arrested as part of Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery in Peoria. That’s what Peoria Police says was the major development in another special enforcement detail that was part of Chief Eric Echevarria’s anti-violence initiative. Police say just after 7 p.m. Tuesday,...
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
25newsnow.com
1470 WMBD
PPD: Officer uninjured, driver hospitalized after crash with patrol car
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a traffic crash that involved a Peoria Police officer. PPD says it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street. A car reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and then...
25newsnow.com
Two armed robberies reported in Peoria since late Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed hold-up in which the victim said two gunmen robbed him in an alley. It was the second armed robbery in less than a day in Peoria, but police said they have so far determined the two crimes are not related.
Central Illinois Proud
1470 WMBD
1470 WMBD
Police: Juvenile shot in hand
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile claims he was shot Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood during an argument not involving him. Peoria Police say the juvenile arrived at the hospital by private vehicle at around 8:56 P.M. The juvenile told investigators he heard a group of people...
hoiabc.com
hoiabc.com
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
Dash cam video shows crash that injured Peoria officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dash camera video revealed the moment a three-vehicle crash sent a Peoria police officer and others to a local hospital on July 30. Peoria Police Officer Jared Moore filled a police report with details of the crash. Moore, who was off duty the day...
starvedrock.media
SV Man Indicted For Allegedly Kicking A Police Officer
Alleged violence towards an officer has gotten a Spring Valley man indicted. A Grand Jury in Bureau County convened on Monday and handed down a one count indictment against 32-year-old Angalo Magnotti. He's accused of making physical contact with a police officer by kicking him in the leg. The officer testified before the Grand Jury.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Sunday morning stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police aren’t releasing many details, but say someone was stabbed in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Police say at 4:28 A.M., officers were called to one of the city’s hospitals after a stabbing victim arrived there by private vehicle. The male — with injuries...
hoiabc.com
Normal Police looking for missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police in Normal are asking for the public’s help in finding Brittany Mitchell - a missing and possibly endangered woman. Police say she was last heard from August 7. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she wears glasses and has pierced...
hoiabc.com
hoiabc.com
Man takes plea deal; will serve jail time and pay back victim he scammed
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local man - purportedly a contractor - has pleaded guilty to aggravated home repair fraud. Brandon Zimmerman entered a deal where he must pay his victim $10,849.39, serve 30 months of probation starting today, August 10, and serve 180 days in the Peoria County Jail starting January 3, 2023.
