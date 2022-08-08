Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Humane Society is out of space
The shelter is seeking help through fostering, adopting, reuniting pets with owners or donating supplies. https://www.wavy.com/clear-the-shelters/portsmouth-shelter-asks-community-to-foster-after-kennels-reach-capacity/
WAVY News 10
Show and Tell: Food Pantry
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
tornadopix.com
Lasagna at Anna’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach is a must-have thing – Daily Press
My introduction to Italian food was very primitive and sparse. Originating in the American South in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there weren’t an abundance of Italian restaurants. More importantly, my grandmother – who raised me since childhood – always viewed anything other than the dishes I grew up on as fishy.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Children’s Play Café Coming To Greater Williamsburg Later This Fall
WILLIAMSBURG-Back in 2018, when Lillian Wilborne’s first child was two years old, she struggled to find a place where she could meet with friends for their children to play, a place where both the kids and adults could be comfortable and enjoy themselves. Wilborne decided to take matters into...
A push to preserve original beach houses of Outer Banks
"We want to preserve as many of these wonderful pieces of Southern Shores history as possible."
Portsmouth animal shelter asks community to foster after kennels reach capacity
The Portsmouth Humane Society Animal Shelter is out of space and needs Hampton Roads' help to keep pets from being euthanized.
Beagles from Envigo facility available for adoption at VBSPCA
VBSPCA received 17 beagles from the mass-breeding facility on August 5 after it was riddled with animal welfare concerns.
Disney on Ice brings 'Encanto,' 'Frozen' to Hampton Coliseum
HAMPTON, Va. — If you've been holding back your love of animated Disney singalongs, it's time to "Let it go!" Disney on Ice is bringing performances of "Frozen" and "Encanto" to the Hampton Coliseum this October. Olaf the snowman is set to narrate "Frozen," while Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and...
sancerresatsunset.com
Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
Currituck mom of 4 wins $150K on $5 scratch ticket; plans to buy house for family
A mother of four from Currituck County says she plans to buy a house for her family after winning $150,000 on a $5 scratch ticket.
Newport News Mayor to host 7th Annual Play Ball event
Mayor Price is hosting Newport News' 7th Annual Play Ball event Wednesday, Aug. 17
musicfestnews.com
GRiZ to Bring Space Camp Back to Hampton Coliseum this December
GRiZ to Bring Space Camp Back to Hampton Coliseum this December. The second edition of Space Camp, with electronic music producer/multi-instrumentalist/DJ extraordinaire GRiZ at the helm, is set to touch down for its second edition at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA on December 16 and 17. The two-night festival will also feature bass-heavy performances by NGHTMRE, Zingara, DJ Sonorous, G Jones, Of The Trees, and A Hundred Drums.
Looking for a Laugh? Comedy Club Opens in Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
WAVY News 10
Jamestown Settlement hosts First Africans Commemoration
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Jamestown Settlement is holding a special First Africans Commemoration Saturday, Aug. 20 to recognize the first Africans in Virginia. The event will feature a panel discussion with Jamestown-Yorktown Executive Director Christy S. Holman and Norfolk artist Clayton Singleton and a special showing of the documentary, “History Half Told is Untold.”
Fundraiser Tuesday in Virginia Beach will support future removal of abandoned boats
Wasserhund Brewing Company in Virginia Beach is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night. A portion of proceeds will support future removal of abandoned and derelict boats.
New baby siamang at Virginia Zoo needs a name
The Virginia Zoo has a new siamang and it needs name!
Commercial Observer
Romspen Refis Virginia Shopping Center with $31M Loan
Developers Realty Corporation has landed a $30.5 million debt package to refinance a retail asset in Williamsburg, Va., Commercial Observer can first report. Romspen, a Canadian non-bank lender, provided the fixed-rate bridge loan for the sponsor’s New Town Shops on Main property. Colliers arranged the transaction with a team led by Dylan Kane and Zach Redding, managing directors in the firm’s New York capital markets group.
Chesapeake native appears on Celebrity Family Feud, donates money to CHKD
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is the latest recipient of winnings from the ABC TV show Celebrity Family Feud. "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who appeared on the latest episode of the show on August 7, was born and raised in Chesapeake. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.
