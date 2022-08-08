ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Locations

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Humane Society is out of space

The shelter is seeking help through fostering, adopting, reuniting pets with owners or donating supplies. https://www.wavy.com/clear-the-shelters/portsmouth-shelter-asks-community-to-foster-after-kennels-reach-capacity/
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Show and Tell: Food Pantry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
sancerresatsunset.com

Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cheeks#Restaurant Info#Halibut#Brownie#Food Drink
musicfestnews.com

GRiZ to Bring Space Camp Back to Hampton Coliseum this December

GRiZ to Bring Space Camp Back to Hampton Coliseum this December. The second edition of Space Camp, with electronic music producer/multi-instrumentalist/DJ extraordinaire GRiZ at the helm, is set to touch down for its second edition at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA on December 16 and 17. The two-night festival will also feature bass-heavy performances by NGHTMRE, Zingara, DJ Sonorous, G Jones, Of The Trees, and A Hundred Drums.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Jamestown Settlement hosts First Africans Commemoration

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Jamestown Settlement is holding a special First Africans Commemoration Saturday, Aug. 20 to recognize the first Africans in Virginia. The event will feature a panel discussion with Jamestown-Yorktown Executive Director Christy S. Holman and Norfolk artist Clayton Singleton and a special showing of the documentary, “History Half Told is Untold.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Commercial Observer

Romspen Refis Virginia Shopping Center with $31M Loan

Developers Realty Corporation has landed a $30.5 million debt package to refinance a retail asset in Williamsburg, Va., Commercial Observer can first report. Romspen, a Canadian non-bank lender, provided the fixed-rate bridge loan for the sponsor’s New Town Shops on Main property. Colliers arranged the transaction with a team led by Dylan Kane and Zach Redding, managing directors in the firm’s New York capital markets group.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy