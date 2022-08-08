I'm really not understanding the whole picture how did she fall out the police car from the rear passenger door if she was behind the deputy on the driver side smh somebody covering up something and it's gonna all come out soon or later her babies deserves answers and justice.
this is a really sad thing that happened to this young lady and plus I agree with what Mr crump said about those reports comeing backs and also I agree with what that guy said about if that was a baby that fell out of that moveing car and also why those two deputies are still working for the Hancock county sheriffs office
maybe she shouldn't have gotten arrested. don't give me she was having a mental episode, then the ambulance should have taken to mental hospital.
Comments / 36