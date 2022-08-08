ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

Comments / 36

Tasha Jones
2d ago

I'm really not understanding the whole picture how did she fall out the police car from the rear passenger door if she was behind the deputy on the driver side smh somebody covering up something and it's gonna all come out soon or later her babies deserves answers and justice.

Reply(2)
16
Randall Gay
2d ago

this is a really sad thing that happened to this young lady and plus I agree with what Mr crump said about those reports comeing backs and also I agree with what that guy said about if that was a baby that fell out of that moveing car and also why those two deputies are still working for the Hancock county sheriffs office

Reply
13
Veronica Reis
2d ago

maybe she shouldn't have gotten arrested. don't give me she was having a mental episode, then the ambulance should have taken to mental hospital.

Reply(6)
18
Related
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Gruesome new details revealed in death of Black woman who fell out of police car

An independent report has revealed gruesome new details in the death of a Black woman who fell out of a moving police car in Georgia.Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was handcuffed in front of her body and not wearing a seatbelt when she fell out of the patrol car, GBI concluded after reviewing numerous interviews, body camera videos, and conducting exhaustive mechanical tests last month.Hancock County Sheriff deputies Timothy Legette and Marlin Primus, the sheriff’s brother, arrested Ms Grier after her family called 911 when she experienced a mental health crisis, The Daily Beast reported. She died six days later at...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hancock County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
CBS Chicago

9-year-old girl dead, 14-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old girl is dead and a 14-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan n Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Pathologist#Hancock Sheriff S Office#Grady Hospital
The Independent

McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries

A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia professor arrested for murder of 18-year-old woman shot dead in parking garage

A Georgia professor has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a parking garage over the weekend.At around 12.30am on Saturday, officers from the Carrollton Police Department received a call about an 18-year-old woman who had been taken to Tanner Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds.The woman, later identified as recent high school graduate Anna Jones, had been driven to the facility that evening by friends after she’d been shot while sitting in a stationary car at a parking garage near Adamson Square, approximately one mile away from the...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy