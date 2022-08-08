ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

HOLAUSA

VMAs 2022: Anitta, J Balvin & more to perform

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will air on August 28th. While no host has been announced, over the past weeks MTV has released the list of nominees and the evening’s performers. They also announced that Nicki Minaj would be this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album

Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Seemingly References Jay-Z’s Past Cheating On ‘Renaissance’ Track ‘Plastic On The Sofa’

Beyoncé has ushered in the new Renaissance. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated album arrived on Friday (July 29), and to say fans were hyped would be an understatement. Though the new album offered plenty for the BeyHive to buzz about, one thing they noticed was Bey making a reference to husband Jay-Z‘s past cheating, which were focal themes of her last album Lemonade and his project 4:44. Notably, the New York native also spoke openly about his infidelity in a 2017 interview with The New York Times.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
defpen

Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’

Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Madonna Pose in Sheer Jeweled Bodysuits To Promote ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

Days after Beyoncé and Madonna dropped “The Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul,” Madonna, 63, posted an elegant and sexy photo of her with Bey, 40, while promoting the collab. In the image uploaded to Madonna’s Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” singer stands next to the glittery disco horse from the Renaissance cover art. Madonna seems to be harkening back to her Vogue days, wearing a corset, fishnet stockings, multiple jeweled necklaces, a fur stole, and not much else. The music legend’s blonde hair is up in curls, and her makeup looks flawless.
CELEBRITIES
