Trending Up: Beyonce Controversy Leads to Kelis Streaming Bump, Taylor Swift Claims a Whole Month & Baby Keem Has an ‘Honest’ Solo Hit
Welcome to Billboard Pro’s Trending Up newsletter, where we take a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention. Some have come out of nowhere, others have taken months to catch on, and all of them could become ubiquitous in the blink of a TikTok clip.
Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs
Dubbed the "Queen of Hip Hop" by MTV, Nicki Minaj will be crowned at the 2022 Video Music Awards with the Video Vanguard Award — the award ceremony's version of a lifetime achievement award. The award show is set to take place later in August, with Minaj set to...
VMAs 2022: Anitta, J Balvin & more to perform
This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will air on August 28th. While no host has been announced, over the past weeks MTV has released the list of nominees and the evening’s performers. They also announced that Nicki Minaj would be this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video...
BTS, benny blanco, and Snoop Dogg Release New Song and Video, “Bad Decisions”
BTS, benny blanco, and Snoop Dogg released a collaborative single and accompanying music video for the track, “Bad Decision.” The new track marks the first single from the forthcoming new album from blanco (his third), which is set to drop later this year. The new track also marks...
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Beyoncé Seemingly References Jay-Z’s Past Cheating On ‘Renaissance’ Track ‘Plastic On The Sofa’
Beyoncé has ushered in the new Renaissance. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated album arrived on Friday (July 29), and to say fans were hyped would be an understatement. Though the new album offered plenty for the BeyHive to buzz about, one thing they noticed was Bey making a reference to husband Jay-Z‘s past cheating, which were focal themes of her last album Lemonade and his project 4:44. Notably, the New York native also spoke openly about his infidelity in a 2017 interview with The New York Times.
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
Beyonce & Madonna Pose in Sheer Jeweled Bodysuits To Promote ‘Break My Soul’ Remix
Days after Beyoncé and Madonna dropped “The Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul,” Madonna, 63, posted an elegant and sexy photo of her with Bey, 40, while promoting the collab. In the image uploaded to Madonna’s Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” singer stands next to the glittery disco horse from the Renaissance cover art. Madonna seems to be harkening back to her Vogue days, wearing a corset, fishnet stockings, multiple jeweled necklaces, a fur stole, and not much else. The music legend’s blonde hair is up in curls, and her makeup looks flawless.
New Music Friday - New Albums From Eminem, NBA YoungBoy, Bobby Shmurda, Doechii + More
HipHopDX – While Beyoncé stole the show with her genre-bending Renaissance album last week, this week’s edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Albums coverage is fairly even-keeled and balanced between releases from superstars and trending artists alike. Along with the arrival of Eminem’s star-studded Curtain Call...
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tops Billboard 200 and is Biggest Debut Week of 2022 by a Woman
It’s Beyoncé’s world, and we all enjoy living in it. The superstar singer’s new album, Renaissance, has notched the biggest week by a woman on the Billboard 200 chart. Arriving at No. 1, Queen Bey’s album tops the chart with 332,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
Mumford & Sons Frontman Marcus Mumford Wrote His New Song "Cannibal" About His Childhood Abuse
"I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years."
DJ Khaled Pitches Drake Buddy Film To Mark Wahlberg
DJ Khaled and Drake may be bringing their musical chemistry to the big screen. On Sunday (August 7), Khaled posted a video on Instagram showing him speaking with actor Mark Wahlberg on FaceTime about his new single “Staying Alive,” which features Drizzy and Lil Baby. Wahlberg said he...
