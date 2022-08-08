ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it's time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced...
GEORGIA STATE
How bipartisan boost to semiconductor industry will help Texas economy

TEXAS — President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Chips and Science Act into law Tuesday, giving the semiconductor industry a much needed boost. Supporters say the bill will increase domestic computer chip production, which will help the economy and lower the prices of things like cars and electronics. It’s...
TEXAS STATE
Florida's climate is not like the rest of the country

Although parts of the U.S. have been under Heat Advisories for long stretches at a time recently, Florida typically isn’t affected with those types of temperature fluctuations, at least not in the summer. Florida is at a unique latitude for climate. In the late fall through spring, Florida often...
FLORIDA STATE
Back to school with new laws, pay and censorship concerns

The new school year is getting underway after two two new laws took effect in Florida. Both highly controversial and the subject of heated debates and protests, the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop WOKE) Act and Parental Rights in Education Act raised serious questions about what our children learn in the state's public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap

The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
FLORIDA STATE
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
TEXAS STATE
Austin company creates weapons detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business, Athena Security. He noticed an increase...
AUSTIN, TX
Fairgoers excited for gluten free food truck at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Food is a staple to the Wisconsin State Fair. From the traditional cream puff to something fried on a stick, there is an endless amount of food. However, finding food can be difficult for those who have dietary restrictions like a gluten intolerance. That’s why this is the second year in a row organizers invited a Minnesota gluten-free vendor to the fair.
WISCONSIN STATE
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

