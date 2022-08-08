Read full article on original website
Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it's time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced...
How bipartisan boost to semiconductor industry will help Texas economy
TEXAS — President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Chips and Science Act into law Tuesday, giving the semiconductor industry a much needed boost. Supporters say the bill will increase domestic computer chip production, which will help the economy and lower the prices of things like cars and electronics. It’s...
Florida's climate is not like the rest of the country
Although parts of the U.S. have been under Heat Advisories for long stretches at a time recently, Florida typically isn’t affected with those types of temperature fluctuations, at least not in the summer. Florida is at a unique latitude for climate. In the late fall through spring, Florida often...
Back to school with new laws, pay and censorship concerns
The new school year is getting underway after two two new laws took effect in Florida. Both highly controversial and the subject of heated debates and protests, the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop WOKE) Act and Parental Rights in Education Act raised serious questions about what our children learn in the state's public schools.
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
Austin company creates weapons detection system to help prevent shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business, Athena Security. He noticed an increase...
New York families feeling the pressure from inflation, wondering if recession on horizon
Although drivers are seeing a slight break at the pumps, essential needs from clothing to groceries are still taking a big chunk from people's wallets. That has a lot of people wondering if a recession is around the corner or whether we are already in one. It's a topic of debate among financial experts.
Fairgoers excited for gluten free food truck at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Food is a staple to the Wisconsin State Fair. From the traditional cream puff to something fried on a stick, there is an endless amount of food. However, finding food can be difficult for those who have dietary restrictions like a gluten intolerance. That’s why this is the second year in a row organizers invited a Minnesota gluten-free vendor to the fair.
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
