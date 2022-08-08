Read full article on original website
Adsum's Pared-Down Timex Watch Wants You to See the Forest and the Trees
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you had to distill Adsum's design ethos into a single sentiment, it’d be something like "simple is best". The Brooklyn-based brand excels at making easy-wearing menswear staples stripped of extraneous details, with a focus on fit and fabric instead. Its pieces skew outdoors-y but steer clear of over-the-top gorp aesthetics—shorts that can handle a grueling hike as easily as a Sunday morning coffee run, say, or swishy rain jackets that don’t scream “last chance at REI”. Over the years, the brand’s remit has extended to include almost every part of the closet, though it’s never risked a foray into the watch market. But with the help of the horology experts at Timex, Adsum's first timepiece is officially here—and true to the brand’s guiding principles, it’s about as low-key as a hotly-anticipated watch can be.
The Bear That Walked Up To Someone At A Bus Stop In A Viral TikTok Has Been Put Down (VIDEO)
Someone in Whistler, B.C., was waiting for the bus when a black bear casually strolled up and started to sniff them. The whole incident was caught on video and posted to TikTok, and has now over five million views. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service told Narcity the bear was put...
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
A wheel of a time: Couple converting a $10,600 bus Into a home to escape high monthly rent
A couple are converting a $10,600 double decker bus into a home in a bid to escape their $1,400 a month rent. Alice Keeler, 30, and Xavier Gstrein, 29, bought the 2003 model online from Northern Ireland in May. The pair have been renting a one-bedroom flat in Brighton,England for...
I Finally Found a Dupe for the Hotel Pillows That Gave Me the Best Sleep of My Life (and They’re on Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in April, I made a trip to Boston for a week-long visit with family. Because I had to work most of the time and needed a spot to conduct Zoom meetings, I booked a hotel room instead of staying in the spare bedroom like I usually do. When I arrived, the room was perfect — spacious, bright, and the bed looked so inviting: king-sized and covered with lots of pillows. After a few hours of work, I had dinner, watched TV, and called it an early night. Placing one pillow on top of the other, I went to bed and immediately drifted off into a blissful, uninterrupted sleep.
Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’
Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
Your phone is a terrible alarm clock – here are five better ones
Back to school or college this year? If you change one thing, you should not use your phone as an alarm clock. In fact, you shouldn’t even have your phone in your room, based on the latest research. Instead you should be using another device such as an alarm clock, the best wake-up light, or the best smart speaker to help you get up instead.
It’s Time to Wrap Your Torso in the Plush Embrace of a Terry Cloth Polo
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re headed to the beach, no one’s going to fault you for pulling up in a tank top or a faded white tee. But why not live a little? Summer’s all too fleeting, and the opportunity to flex your elite warm weather taste is a terrible thing to waste. Standing apart from the shoulder-bearing masses is a worthy goal. Copping a shirt that’ll help you do it while keeping you cozy and dry after the tide’s come in? That’s what we call a no-brainer. So if you don’t own a terry cloth polo shirt yet, consider this an excuse to rectify that mistake, STAT.
The Best Summer Blazers for Men Are Heavy on Vibes but Light Everywhere Else
If “summer blazers for men” sounds like an oxymoron, you came to the right place. Sure, suiting up during the height of August will never feel as freeing as throwing on, say, a sheer shirt and breezy drawstring pants, but at a certain point it becomes inevitable. The trick to actually looking forward to those inevitabilities, whether they’re spurred by a sudden uptick in long-delayed weddings or an imminent return to the office? Making sure the blazers in your warm weather arsenal are cut from a different cloth entirely than their winter counterparts. We’re talking cotton, linen, seersucker, or some blessed combination of the three—the sometimes crinkly, sometimes wrinkly, always breathable fabrics heavy on vibes but light everywhere else. Sweating at the mere thought of it? You shouldn’t be. Because the best summer blazers for men will help you keep your cool, natch, but they’ll also look so good you might find yourself RSVPing “YES!” to your second cousin’s bachelor party (or hopping off Zoom to brave the subway to work) purely for the chance to bust one out. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Video of Geese 'Terrorizing' People on a Camping Trip Has People Cracking Up
You might worry about bears on your next camping trip, but a video online might convince you that there's a bigger threat out there: ducks. Believe us, ducks are not to be messed with. One man learned this the hard way, after a recent camping trip went completely wrong when an angry flock showed up at his campground.
At What Age Can I Give My Kids Money Instead of Presents?
Being a parent is the most rewarding job in the world, but it's also the hardest -- especially when shopping for gifts. While this task can certainly be fun, it's also time-consuming and often very...
How the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Became the It Sneaker of the Moment
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every great shoe brand needs a flagship style, a reliable fan favorite whose appeal holds steady no matter which way the fashion tailwinds blow. Nike has the Dunk. Adidas has the Samba. New Balance has the 990. For Asics, the Japanese sportswear brand founded in 1949, that shoe is the Gel-Kayano 14—and despite a long and winding journey to the top, it’s one of the hottest sneakers on the market.
Frank Ocean Is Riding Out Summer in Big, Burly Boots
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A few weeks back, a GQ reader reached out via Instagram and asked, simply: “Boots in the summer?" Emphatically and without hesitation, I scoffed at the idea (sorry, whoever you are). For me, the main goal of warm weather dressing is looking fly—and sweating as little as possible. At the time, wearing boots at the apex of a July heat wave felt like the same kind of chaotic logic that pushes people to throw on a hoodie in 95-degree weather. I’m suffering as it is in the humidity; I don’t need to suffer for fashion too.
You Should Be Having a Big Earthy Summer
A few months back, over a little impromptu dinner party at my place, my guests all commented on one thing. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the food, or the highballs made with whisky straight from theTokyo airport. It wasn’t the playlist I made or the new painting I’d hung on the wall that day. No, the star of the show was…a candle. One that smells like tomatoes, at that. Everybody commented on the candle, and within a week, every guest that night informed me that they’d bought one of their own.
How These Unlikely Pants Became the New J.Crew’s First Big Hit
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Finally, having a boyfriend who’s into menswear paid off for somebody. Maddie Heldman, a 22-year-old Chicagoan, was browsing the J.Crew Men’s Instagram account after her partner sent her some news about the beloved and revamped mall brand. That’s when she saw them. “I saw the pants and immediately loved them,” she told me over email. The pants are your average khaki-colored chinos, only swelled to such enormous proportions that J.Crew officially calls the style the “Giant-fit chino.” Heldman hustled to the J.Crew on Michigan Avenue and managed to snag the very last pair of the pants in her size.
After years of torture, I broke free of the tyranny of calorie counting
When science fiction writers imagine great, grandiose methods of social control – matrixes! Microchips! Really big bros! – they ignore one powerful form that already exists: the humble calorie. Very little is more distracting, maddening, soul-destroying or totalitarian than the seemingly random number (egg: 155! Freddo: 95!) that...
Want to give your child’s birthday party an edge of hysteria? Try breaking the loo before it starts
The first warning sign was probably the grinding slide of the toilet seat that morning, proof that it had come loose from its moorings and was quite separate from the toilet’s base. Closer inspection revealed the seat was attached by a single screw, giving every sedentary moment on our only toilet a cool new feature; the relaxing, meditative feel of Charlie Brown sledding down a snowy hill on an upturned tray.
First Came Coastal Grandma, Now You Can Try Crustaceancore
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Earlier this spring we took a closer look at the coastal grandmother aesthetic, which is all about embracing the simpler things in life, like that perfect Nancy Meyers style kitchen and evenings relaxing by the lake with a glass of wine. Then there was Barbiecore, which celebrates all things pink and feminine, just like the doll. If you've been enjoying experimenting with these design trends, you're in luck. Now, crustaceancore is majorly en vogue.
In Watch Design, Tiny Moves Make a Big Difference
Among Rolex’s 2022 releases, the uncontested headline grabber was the southpaw, crown-at-nine GMT-Master II with the black-and-green bezel—the Sprite or Riddler, if you’re into nicknames. Moving the crown to the opposite side of the dial, which makes it more comfortable for wearing on the left wrist, delivered the sort of stunt Rolex that geeks love, and offered a chance for obsessives to post pictures of other left-handed Rolexes of the past. As a seasonal trophy watch it’s a slam dunk, but my curiosity was instead piqued by a reissue that was defined by more subtle modifications. I’ve been thinking about the relaunch of a historic and perplexing Rolex—the Air-King.
The Sims 4 High School Years: How to Sneak Out
Learn how to sneak out in the newest "Sims 4" expansion so you can hit up all those cool parties you weren't invited to.
