KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday
THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures will remain slightly below average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Much of today will be dry and mostly cloudy, however, scattered showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the day. TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will continue tonight. Rain chances will...
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; What does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
Thunderstorms continue to pop up in north Georgia
ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are continuing to pop up across north Georgia on Tuesday evening. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms are scattered, but are producing very heavy rain where they have developed. Several severe thunderstorms moved through the metro Atlanta area earlier in the afternoon.
Several Arkansas counties dropped from burn bans and fire danger
Arkansas continues to see improvements in drought conditions and fire danger. The extremely dry weather we saw in June and July appears to be behind us.
Kait 8
Aug. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
talkbusiness.net
State of the State Mid-2022: High temps, little rain creating a ‘bad cycle’ for Arkansas farmers
Editor’s note: Comments from ag specialists and other research for this story were gathered prior to July 23. Arkansas farmers faced a gauntlet of problems as the 2022 planting season began. Input costs including diesel and fertilizer prices were at record highs, but commodity prices, especially for corn and soybeans, were higher and provided some glimmers of hope.
KARK
Monday Morning WebCast: Rain and thunderstorms are likely today and possible through Thursday
Our Monday is starting in the mid and upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Before rain starts, Little Rock will likely hit a high of 94°. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely in the middle and end of the afternoon. There’s a...
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
Farmers' Almanac Predicts Frigid, Stormy Winter For Massachusetts, Northeast
The Farmers' Almanac recently released its predictions for the Northeast's winter weather and put short: get your shovels ready. Expect the cold to start earlier than usual. While most of Massachusetts is suffering under the sweltering summer sun, fall is just around the corner, and it will pack an early punch, the annual almanac claims.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections
Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
kjzz.com
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
publicradiotulsa.org
Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
magnoliareporter.com
Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach
Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
