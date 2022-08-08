ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
KELOLAND TV

‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
dakotanewsnow.com

Nursing Home to close in Armour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
dakotanewsnow.com

Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.
sdpb.org

Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
South Dakota’s First Responders support Amendment D

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid in the state with their support of Constitutional Amendment D. The South Dakota EMS Association and the South Dakota Firefighters Association, which represent first responders in South Dakota, endorse Medicaid expansion efforts in the state to strengthen rural healthcare and rural economies.
SD marijuana campaign launches online store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign to legalize marijuana in South Dakota has launched an online store. The organization South Dakotas for Better Marijuana Laws announced Tuesday it launched a ‘Yes on 27’ store to raise funds for its campaign to pass Initiated Measure 27. IM 27 will appear on the November ballot for all South Dakota voters.
Very Hot the Next Few Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures have been very hot once again today, and they may only get worse tomorrow and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be near 100 for most of our area with Sheridan likely to get over 100. Thursday will be the hottest day for South Dakota with highs possibly in the triple digits for Rapid City and the plains. We’ll see some storms over the weekend along with cooler temperatures peaking in the 90s.
Summit Carbon Solutions wants Iowan land for their CO2 pipline.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Summit Carbon Solutions submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to...
Amber Alert: Missing children believed to be in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Canadian children, Luna, 7; and Hunter Potts, 8, are believed to be traveling in South Dakota with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and Benjamin M. Moore, the companion of Leah Potts. It is believed that Moore and the two children are traveling in a...
Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
