Related
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
You’re Never Gonna Believe Who Drinks More Beer Than South Dakota
It's no secret that South Dakotans like to drink, especially beer. We live in the heartland, for Pete's sake, where it's hotter than the surface of the sun during the summer months and bitterly cold almost half of the year. We South Dakotans need a little somethin' to help cope with the harsh weather months in this state.
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktwb.com
South Dakota’s First Responders support Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid in the state with their support of Constitutional Amendment D. The South Dakota EMS Association and the South Dakota Firefighters Association, which represent first responders in South Dakota, endorse Medicaid expansion efforts in the state to strengthen rural healthcare and rural economies.
KELOLAND TV
SD marijuana campaign launches online store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign to legalize marijuana in South Dakota has launched an online store. The organization South Dakotas for Better Marijuana Laws announced Tuesday it launched a ‘Yes on 27’ store to raise funds for its campaign to pass Initiated Measure 27. IM 27 will appear on the November ballot for all South Dakota voters.
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
KEVN
Very Hot the Next Few Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures have been very hot once again today, and they may only get worse tomorrow and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be near 100 for most of our area with Sheridan likely to get over 100. Thursday will be the hottest day for South Dakota with highs possibly in the triple digits for Rapid City and the plains. We’ll see some storms over the weekend along with cooler temperatures peaking in the 90s.
hubcityradio.com
Federal officials rolling out plan for charging network for electric vehicles in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Department of Transportation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan is the plan submitted to federal officials outlining how South Dakota plans to roll out a charging network for E-Vs. Director of Planning and Engineering Mike Behm says some auto makers are looking to provide some charging infrastructure.
ktwb.com
Summit Carbon Solutions wants Iowan land for their CO2 pipline.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Summit Carbon Solutions submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to...
kotatv.com
Amber Alert: Missing children believed to be in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Canadian children, Luna, 7; and Hunter Potts, 8, are believed to be traveling in South Dakota with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and Benjamin M. Moore, the companion of Leah Potts. It is believed that Moore and the two children are traveling in a...
kelo.com
Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
